Fertilizer prices down, but likely to rise as planting season approaches

The U.S. has seen some relief on fertilizer prices in January, down about 20 percent for most products, which is not as much as producers hoped for.

However, Bryon Parman, NDSU Extension agricultural finance specialist, said the same issues that caused prices to go up are still there, and prices will likely rise as the 2023 planting season approaches.

“Natural gas and energy prices were really high in Europe and have been high for quite a while, but recently, they have started to come down some,” Parman said.

According to the World Bank Report on Global Fertilizer, as of October 2022, 70 percent of the ammonia production capacity was halted due to high natural gas prices in Europe.

“The fact that energy prices have recently come down has some thinking production capacity may come back online,” Parman said.

Ammonia is the precursor of all nitrogen fertilizers and is the building block for whatever is being produced, he explained.

But fertilizer is a globally-traded commodity, and natural gas prices still play a large role in fertilizer prices.

“Rising natural gas prices, as well as global market conditions, puts upward pressure on fertilizer,” he said.

Concerns continue over such global market conditions as exports, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and China halting exports and shutting down some of its phosphorous production.

“Though the conflict with Russia and Ukraine resulted in sanctions, Russia was given a ‘carve out’ in the sanctions that allowed fertilizer exports to continue,” Parman said. “But Belarus has still reduced potash exports by 50 percent.”

Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine are important players in fertilizer exports around the world.

Russia exports just over 15 percent of the world’s urea, along with more than 30 percent of the world’s ammonia, and about 18 percent of the world’s sulfur. In addition, Russia produces and exports about 8 percent of the world’s diammonium phosphate (DAP).

Ukraine exports 4-5 percent of the world’s urea, while Belarus puts out a lot of muriate of potash, as well.

“The conflict that occurred in this region and is still ongoing obviously had a big impact on folks’ concerns on what was going on with fertilizer and how that was going to impact supplies and the ability to secure it,” Parman said.

China exports 30 percent of the world’s DAP, which has declined by 50 percent, and China’s urea exports declined by 60 percent last year.

China had a ban on exporting phosphorus last summer, but they extended it through December to ensure that they had the supply they needed.

“That is obviously having a major impact on global supplies,” he said.

The U.S. produces most of the ammonia it needs and nearly all the phosphorous it needs. However, the U.S. imports most of the potash it needs.

“The good news is we get 75 percent of that from Canada, so our supply of fertilizer is pretty safe – as safe as it is for just about anyone in the world,” Parman said. “However, we are still subject to world prices.”

Other countries are not independent in terms of fertilizer acquisition, including Brazil, Argentina, and India, which increases the global price of fertilizer.

“The global price winds up increasing, and because fertilizer is a globally-traded commodity, our fertilizer distributors and our farmers here in North Dakota, and the rest of the U.S. for that matter, are subject to world prices,” he said.

The good news is the U.S. has seen some relief on fertilizer prices, according to DTN.

The different nitrogen products in cost of nitrogen per pound are as follows:

• Potash rose to almost $900 per ton in 2022, which is up from $375 per ton for the five-year average.

“Potash has come down some, but it’s still $800 per ton right now, which is more than double the five-year average,” he said.

• Urea peaked last April at over $1,000 per ton, and it has come down to about $750 per ton.

• Starter fertilizer has come down sharply since last fall. It went from a high of about $900 per ton last spring to around $750 per ton currently.

• Monoammonium phosphate (MAP) has come down from $975 per ton to $875 per ton, while DAP is about $925 per ton. Those were both well over $1,000 per ton last spring and have come down, but they’re still double the five-year average.

“We are seeing some relief compared to a year ago, but those who were thinking that fertilizer prices were going to come crashing down by last summer and the end of the fall – that didn’t really happen,” he said.

While Parman noted a 20 percent decline is not insignificant, producers would have liked to have seen prices lower than that.

“There’s been no bottom falling out or anything like that, and typically, December is when we would have seen the least expensive fertilizer prices of the year,” Parman said. “But fertilizer tends to ramp back up in cost as we approach spring planting, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see some of these prices go up in the coming months as planting ramps up, because a lot of the issues that existed last year are still there.”

Restricted exports from China, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the fact that commodity prices are still strong are factors that favor fertilizer prices going back up in the coming months.

Parman showed some of the current prices for fertilizer in surrounding states, according to DTN:

* There is no data for North Dakota, as there are not enough purchases to warrant an average price.

• The national average on anhydrous is $1,300 per ton, with Minnesota anhydrous at almost $1,400 per ton, and Nebraska at $1,315 per ton.

• Urea in South Dakota, $700 per ton, while Minnesota is closer to $850 per ton and Nebraska at $750 per ton.

• MAP and DAP, $900 per ton; and potash is at $775 per ton.