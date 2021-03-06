Forage Research Center provides resources for dairy pasture management

Grazing cows on pasture offers many benefits. The U.S. Dairy Forage Research Center in Madison, Wis., has gathered a wealth of information for developing high quality pastures for dairy cows.

“This is very instructive to understand how to select really good species for your pastures, so that you’re getting as much into those animals as possible,” said Dennis Hancock, U.S. Dairy Forage Research Center Director.

He spoke recently during the Growing Stronger Conference. Conference partners included: Midwest Organic & Sustainable Education Services (MOSES), GrassWorks, Iowa Organic Association, OGRAIN, and FairShare CSA Coalition.

Hancock shared information on the average yield per acre of popular grasses that may be used in a dairy cow pasture.

Researchers at the Dairy Forage Research Center looked at the potential annual yield (vegetative stage) of typical perennial grasses under rotational grazing and 60 pounds of nitrogen/acre. Orchardgrass offered the most yield at just shy of 7,000 pounds, followed by reed canary grass, tall fescue, meadow fescue, smooth bromegrass, and Kentucky bluegrass.

Orchardgrass had almost 3,000 pounds more yield per acre than Kentucky bluegrass at just under 4,000 pounds.

But it takes more than just tons of feed for cows to develop strong milk production. The researchers looked at digestibility and fiber components.

“Typically speaking with most of our pasture-based areas in the Upper Midwest, we’re going to be thinking about orchardgrass, meadow fescue, and maybe some of the endophyte-free or novel endophyte tall fescues being a good choice up here,” he said.