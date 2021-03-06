Forage Research Center provides resources for dairy pasture management

Grazing cows on pasture offers many benefits. The U.S. Dairy Forage Research Center in Madison, Wis., has gathered a wealth of information for developing high quality pastures for dairy cows.
“This is very instructive to understand how to select really good species for your pastures, so that you’re getting as much into those animals as possible,” said Dennis Hancock, U.S. Dairy Forage Research Center Director.
He spoke recently during the Growing Stronger Conference. Conference partners included: Midwest Organic & Sustainable Education Services (MOSES), GrassWorks, Iowa Organic Association, OGRAIN, and FairShare CSA Coalition.
Hancock shared information on the average yield per acre of popular grasses that may be used in a dairy cow pasture.
Researchers at the Dairy Forage Research Center looked at the potential annual yield (vegetative stage) of typical perennial grasses under rotational grazing and 60 pounds of nitrogen/acre. Orchardgrass offered the most yield at just shy of 7,000 pounds, followed by reed canary grass, tall fescue, meadow fescue, smooth bromegrass, and Kentucky bluegrass.
Orchardgrass had almost 3,000 pounds more yield per acre than Kentucky bluegrass at just under 4,000 pounds.
But it takes more than just tons of feed for cows to develop strong milk production. The researchers looked at digestibility and fiber components.
“Typically speaking with most of our pasture-based areas in the Upper Midwest, we’re going to be thinking about orchardgrass, meadow fescue, and maybe some of the endophyte-free or novel endophyte tall fescues being a good choice up here,” he said.
He asks dairy producers to be thinking about how those grasses line up with the calving season and production season in cows.
Looking at a seasonal distribution for highly productive grazing, meadow fescue and orchardgrass tend to do a little better in the spring, he said. Orchardgrass and tall fescue yield a little better in summer, and orchardgrass tends to yield better in the fall.
In terms of fiber digestibility, meadow fescue has the highest ranking.
“When we plugged that into estimates of what the milk production would be off of that, we can see that meadow fescue would tend to lead in milk production per cow per day in the spring, and even retain that during the summer,” he said. “Then in the fall of the year it’s going to be quite good, too.”
By melding grass species yield and quality together, the researchers were able to predict milk production per acre. They predicted there were advantages of meadow fescue and orchardgrass over tall fescue, but meadow fescue tends to be very strong for summer and fall production.
“Generally speaking, we focus here on meadow fescue and orchardgrass as they tend to be our preferred species,” he said. “If you look at animals graze, they typically prefer meadow fescue and orchardgrass over the other species we’ve talked about.”
He encourages producers to remember that grass species vary in their fiber digestibility, but within species, varieties can make a big difference too. At the Dairy Forage Research Center, Mike Casler is a plant breeder focused on bringing new varieties to market primarily for the pasture-based industry.
Of particular importance is Hidden Valley, a meadow fescue that was found by a producer and brought to Casler’s attention. Hidden Valley is very high in fiber digestibility.
Meadow fescue has been around the U.S. for a long time, but in 1990, Casler was out visiting with Charles Opitz at Hidden Valley Farms, Mineral Point, Wis. Opitz wanted Casler to see a little rim of oak savannah where the cows would graze heavily.
Casler took some samples of the pasture grasses back to the lab.
“What they found is it had the stem and leaf morphology of ryegrass. Perennial ryegrass is an outstanding grass for pasture but unfortunately it’s challenged in our environment to keep going,” said Hancock.
Tremendous benefit to graziers has been obtained because of the discovery and development of Hidden Valley meadow fescue.
Hancock pointed out that meadow fescue has an endophyte that lives between its cells. This fungus has a mutualistic relationship with the host plant that provides water, nutrients and structure while the fungus provides protection against insects or some other disease, as well as drought tolerance, heat tolerance and environmental tolerance.
This particular endophyte doesn’t hurt livestock. Research continues at the Dairy Forage Research Center on Hidden Valley meadow fescue, as well as many other plant species and varieties.
“Only when we started looking at it as a potential resource and bringing it out, did we understand that meadow fescue really had some great value, much higher digestibility, and great yields to be able to sustain milk production,” Hancock said.
To learn more please visit: https://www.ars.usda.gov/midwest-area/madison-wi/us-dairy-forage-research-center.