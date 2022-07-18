NDSU potato Dakota Russet accepted by McDonald’s

Dakota Russet, a russet potato bred by Susie Thompson, potato breeder and NDSU associate professor of plant science, is making its way to McDonald’s suppliers to be turned into the company’s delicious french fries.

In March, McDonald’s announced it had accepted NDSU’s Dakota Russet for its french fry program.

“I am so excited,” Thompson said. “As a potato breeder of russets for processing, it is a dream come true to have a cultivar accepted by a global company like McDonalds. Their fries are considered the ‘pinnacle’ due to their extremely high standards for color, taste, and texture.”

Thompson said it was a personal goal of hers to develop a russet that would be accepted by McDonald’s since she returned to NDSU in 2001.

The NDSU potato breeding program serves producers in both North Dakota and Minnesota, including growers belonging to the Northern Plains Potato Growers Association and the Minnesota Area II Potato Research and Promotion Council, as well as neighbor growers in southern Manitoba.

In 2001, Thompson assessed the NDSU potato breeding program and what the breakdown was in terms of market type with potatoes that were being grown in North Dakota and Minnesota.

After assessing the breeding program, Thompson said she determined what the shortcomings were of the standard cultivars for each market type and looked at what types of crosses were being made in the NDSU program. She also looked at what parental materials were available in the NDSU program, as well as other successful programs and at the U.S. Potato Genebank.

“I found that we were not doing a great job of addressing the needs of our frozen processing growers, so have tried to bolster our efforts in this segment, given that more than 65 percent of potatoes produced in our area are produced for frozen processing, including french fry production,” Thompson said.

She decided to change that.

Team Potato, NDSU’s interdisciplinary potato improvement team, is much smaller than similar research programs at other land grant universities, but they are able to conduct excellent research and serve stakeholders, all in an effort to help feed the world.

The cross to develop the Dakota Russet variety was made in 1999, and Thompson selected the potato in the single-hill nursery in the fall of 2001.

Dakota Trailblazer was the first dual-purpose cultivar released by NDSU, and Dakota Russet is the second dual-purpose cultivar released by the program.

“This shows that we can compete with other programs, and we can address the needs of our producers who need shorter-season, earlier-maturing cultivars than industry standards like Russet Burbank and Bannock Russet,” she said.

The program always includes developing varieties with the kinds of traits farmers need to be able to grow it successfully and be competitive in the marketplace.

“Our efforts to address the sugar end disorder (develop resistance to) and develop selections with improved sustainability attributes, such as disease resistance and tolerance to varied climatic conditions, are achievable,” she said, adding sugar end causes french fries to have dark ends. “It is thrilling to know that we are helping our producers and industry partners attain their goals, and it’s exciting to think that perhaps there will be more successes in the future.”

According to Thompson, Dakota Russet resulted from a traditional cross between Marcy (female parent) and AH66-4 (male parent). Marcy is primarily used for potato chip processing. AH66-4 is elongated, with light russeting, high dry matter (starch), and low sugars.

“The Dakota Russet produces consistently high yields and fits the shorter growing season of the Midwest with its medium maturity. It has very few external or internal defects,” she said.

The Dakota Russet will process into light-colored fries from 42-degree storage temperature, which is colder than other russets.

The potato is extremely resilient, demonstrating resistance to sugar ends, a physiological disorder resulting in high sugar concentration on the stem end of the potato tubers that fries dark and tastes burnt.

It is resistant to pink rot, Phytophtora nicotianae, and has moderate resistance to Verticillium wilt and Pythium leak.

“It is an ideal potato variety that is uniform and blocky with a golden Russet skin and creamy white flesh,” Thompson said.

Thompson noted she is thrilled that she can help address the needs of growers and the potato industry in the upper Midwest and beyond. She says she is already working toward her next potato for the markets.

Daniel Roche, McDonald’s global quality system manager for agricultural products, said they were excited to introduce Dakota Russet to their quality group of potato varieties used to produce McDonald’s french fries.

“McDonald’s partners with a global network of suppliers and farmers to provide quality ingredients, which includes the potatoes we use for our fries,” Roche said. “The Dakota Russet was recently approved because of its consistent agronomic and processing performance, along with its great appearance, flavor, and texture. It’s one of eight potato varieties accepted by McDonald’s in North America.”

