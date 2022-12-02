On-farm research takes priority

Farmers can become inundated with all kinds of products, and an on-farm trial could be the answer to find out if those products work on their own operations.

On-farm research can also yield a wealth of valuable information about agronomics, such as the correct seeding rates, as well as nitrogen or phosphorus rates, but in North Dakota, it has been up to individual farmers to conduct his/her own trials and evaluate the results.

Leandro (Leo) Bortolon, NDSU Extension cropping systems specialist based at North Central Extension Research Center, wants to change that.

Bortolon is spearheading the On-Farm Research Network (OFRN), where NDSU Extension will partner with farmers to set up research trials that they want to do in their farm fields, write prescription maps for their precision ag equipment, and help them with the research.

“OFRN is the number one SBARE (State Board of Ag Research and Education) priority for NDSU Extension for 2023-25,” Bortolon said. “NDSU Extension will play a major role in this process and Extension agents and specialists will help the farmers with on-farm research.”

NDSU hopes the concept will start by spring 2023, but it may take more time to be organized.

Bortolon has spoken with farmers in the western region of the state at field days and received positive feedback.

Chad Anderson, a farmer near Crosby, said, “I really like this idea. It’s something that I’ve been hoping to see happen for many, many years with Extension. Extension was always about the ending data and sharing that with the producer, but this concept is what the private industry is doing right now. So I’m glad to hear about this happening with NDSU.”

Bortolon has talked with most of the commodity groups in North Dakota, such as the North Dakota Soybean Council and North Dakota Canola Growers Association, and the groups have affirmed they are supporting the on-farm trial network.

“One hundred percent of the commodity groups that I’ve talked to, especially the executive directors, are 100 percent supportive,” he said.

Several states already have Extension working with farmers on on-farm networks. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has a program that spans for 30 years.

“I think it’s the most solid program in the U.S. that is led by a land grant university, and the Iowa Soybean Association also has one that spans 30 years,” he said. “Our neighbors in Manitoba have a network for canola, soybeans, and other crops, and in Minnesota, there is a wheat on-farm research network, as well. We have more than 15 on-farm research networks that are well-established in the U.S.”

The goal is to help farmers leverage the technologies they already have on their farm so they can become more productive, efficient, and sustainable.

For example, the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network recently shared results from 40 on-farm trials evaluating corn planting population.

The studies showed that net returns to corn planting rate were maximized at 34,000 and 28,000 seeds per acre for irrigated and rain-fed corn, respectively, when corn was valued at $4 per bushel.

Bortolon said there are several kinds of on-farm research that are being conducted in North Dakota.

In one of the most common scenarios, researchers ask farmers to use a small portion of their fields for research.

“We would go there with our equipment and implement our research out there,” he said.

Another kind of farm research is where farmers typically do the field trials themselves.

“This is where there may be another new product in the market and farmers want to test it. They typically take one field, split it in half, and do their research,” Bortolon said.

The third type of on-farm research is where they utilize the entire field in an effort to replicate and randomize all the treatments in the landscape.

The OFRN will be conducted in the field as randomized, replicated strip trials.

“The biggest benefit of that is it is the kind of research that is developed and meant to be for farmers to answer questions about their production or their operations,” he said.

One example of a farmer’s on-farm research would be discovering if biologicals, products that are becoming popular with farmers, would work on the farmer’s own operation to help grow his crops.

“We don’t have too much information about biologicals. Sometimes they work well in the small plots and sometimes not so well,” he said. “This would be one way to find out.”

Farmers that run the testing in their own fields would use their own precision ag tractors, air seeders, planters or sprayers, so the research is specific to their farm.

“We can make this process easier for farmers by using precision ag technology,” Bortolon said. “With GPS, auto steering guides, variable rate applicators or controllers, it makes it easier to implement this.”

When the network becomes active, farmers across the state can suggest what on-farm research they would like to do in their farm fields.

NDSU Extension will enhance the research by working with the farm data from the farmer’s precision ag equipment to write prescriptions for applying fertilizer and other chemicals.

Farmers are seeding with air seeders, spraying with boom sprayers, and harvesting with high tech combines, and this precision ag equipment can be loaded with prescription maps or provide data that increase farm efficiency and profitability.

“NDSU Extension has the manpower to make prescriptions that can improve farm profitability and increase yield, and the farmers can do the research specific for their conditions and in a topic that will make an impact on their operation,” Bortolon said.

The on-farm research can be combined with research NDSU has collected on many topics, and the details and results will be made public so every farmer can use it.

“We have tons of research from NDSU Extension and research centers in all our systems. But most of the research is based on small plots,” he said. “In the future, combining the research (the small plot and the on-farm research) will help us improve our recommendations, too.”

Through the OFRN, farmers will be able to become educated on how to do their own research on their farms.

“I think it’s important and valid because we can bring a split field treatment and teach the farmers how to do research that is statistically-sound, unbiased, and will provide confident information for their own operation,” he said.

For the OFRN to work effectively, farmers should be the ones to decide the priority of the research projects.

The network will organize winter meetings with farmers across the state on the county or joint-county level to hear farmers’ research needs.

“Our idea is to bring together all the commodity groups because we cannot work with just one or two groups. With that support, we are going to organize some meetings at the county level and ask farmers what are the most important issues that are preventing them from getting more yield and being more profitable,” Bortolon said. “We will explain how the network will work and see who is interested.”

For example, Bortolon said if a farmer wants to find out the best planting date or the best plant population for canola for his on-farm research trial, NDSU Extension would make protocols for the research, meet with the farmer, select the field, examine the precision ag equipment and make the prescription map to use with that equipment to conduct the trial.

Farmers at field days were excited about the concept.

“A lot of farmers are pretty innovative in testing, but putting NDSU’s reputation behind it will add validity to the research. You are not always going to find the ‘golden bullet’ out there either, but I think this is a great concept and NDSU has a lot of staff, and obviously, the expertise. I think you guys are going to have such a groundswell, you’re going to have to really prioritize this down. I think you will get a lot of feedback on this,” said one of the farmers during field days at Dickinson Research Extension Center.

Bortolon hopes that private seed, chemical, and/or service companies might provide products that farmers could test if that were a part of the on-farm research.

“A private company in Nebraska partnered with their on-farm research network in that state to test a product that was very popular. It is not brand new, but I think it is an example of good partnership and the fact that everybody – industry, university, Extension – and the most important piece of this game, which is the farmer, can benefit from working, partnering together.”

For more on OFRN, e-mail Leo Bortolon at Leandro.bortolon@ndsu.edu.