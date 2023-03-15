An increase in demand from pet owners for grain-free pet food options is growing the market for pulse crops, with a major processor recruiting contract growers for the coming season.

According to Columbia Grain International (CGI), pet owners are seeking higher quality ingredients to support what experts are calling the “humanization of pet food.”

“People are treating their pets as family members more than ever before. The increasing focus on quality pet food is where this phenomenon is most apparent,” CGI said in a recent press release. “As one of the largest producers and exporters of pulses in the United States, working with over 20 major pet food manufacturers domestically, Columbia Grain International is uniquely positioned to fuel this growth.”

In a 2021 survey of 2,000 dog and cat owners, 52 percent of respondents said they spend more money on their pets each year than themselves, with food being the top expenditure.

“Now more than ever, we are seeing a demand for high-quality inputs for pet food,” said Tony Roelofs, CGI’s vice president of pulses. “People are seeking out the purest, most nutritious food for their furry family members. Quality pet food starts with quality ingredients. We have been supplying top pet food manufacturers with nutritious pulses for more than a decade and we are ready to support the industry and their growing needs.”

This means CGI is actively recruiting farmers interested in growing pulses, a crop that can have benefits for growers.

“Pulse crops replenish the soil and help the yield for the crop behind because they are a nitrogen-fixer,” Roelofs said. “They do well in drier conditions and the prices are generally very competitive with wheat.”

Roelofs said CGI will contract purchase from farmers, as well as buying at one of their elevator locations in Montana.

“We will precontract for future delivery and if the crop doesn’t produce what is expected and the farmer can provide proof, we do have an ‘Act of God’ clause in the contract,” he said. “Our website also shows the locations and contact information for our elevators in Montana.”

Along with pet owners opting for healthier pet food, they are also looking for grain-free options. The grain-free pet food market experienced a bit of a slump after concerns that grain-free foods may be causing heart issues (DCM) for pets, but government regulators said the concerns were unfounded.

“Pulses are often a key ingredient in grain-free dog foods, which are projected to make an economic recovery following a December 2022 FDA announcement that they cannot find a causal relationship between grain-free dog food and DCM,” CGI noted.

CGI processes dry green peas, dry yellow peas, lentils and chickpeas, all of which are commonly found in premium pet food. Increasingly, CGI is also supplying manufacturers with flax, a popular seed amongst humans, which is high in plant-based Omega-3 fatty acids that are for mobility and helps to produce a healthy coat in animals.

CGI has been in business since 1978, processing and distributing bulk grains, pulses, edible beans, oilseeds and organics for U.S. domestic and worldwide export markets. Headquartered in Portland, Ore., CGI’s supply chain spans the western region of the U.S., working with farmers in Washington, Idaho, Montana and North Dakota. CGI is an owner of Montana Specialty Mills, who operates an organic and non-GMO oilseed crushing facility in Great Falls, Mont.; a mustard seed facility in Conrad, Mont.; and most recently, Montana Craft Malt, which provides specialty malt barley from Montana farmers to the craft brewing world.

For more information, visit www.columbiagrain.com.