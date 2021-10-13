Soybean crush plant proposed for Casselton

Soybeans have taken the main stage among North Dakota commodities this year as another soybean crushing plant could soon be a reality in the state.

A $400 million soybean crushing plant is being planned for a site located one mile west of Casselton, N.D., east of the Tharaldson Ethanol plant.

It would be the second planned soybean crushing facility in North Dakota.

“The Casselton facility would crush 45 million bushels of soybeans annually for meal and oil,” said Melissa Beach, community and economic development director for the city of Casselton.

While the plant is still in the preliminary stages, Beach said a purchase agreement is in place, with the proposed project being a joint venture between two agricultural entities, currently unknown.

“We are in the preliminary stages, but we are hopeful it happens,” said Beach, whose husband is a farmer and a soybean grower. “It would mean a lot to soybean farmers in the state.”

The ag entities involved have not asked for any tax incentives from the city of Casselton, she added.

Earlier this summer, ADM announced it would build the first soybean crush plant and refinery in Spiritwood, crushing around 150,000 bushels per day.

“It is similar to what is going on at ADM in Spiritwood, but we don’t think it is the same company,” she said.

North Dakota produced 5.7 million acres of soybeans in 2020 at an average of 33.5 bushels per acre.

“That means that with the two soybean plants, about half of the soybeans produced in the state would be processed locally,” Beach said. “That is huge for North Dakota. Nearly all our commodities go out of state for processing, so if you are having commodities processed in-state, not only do you raise prices for soybeans for farmers, but jobs increase. It also brings up the prices for other commodities.”