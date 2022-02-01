Use a penetrometer to determine soil compaction concerns

Heavy equipment, overinflated tires, or even livestock hooves, especially in wet conditions, can all cause soil compaction problems that may need to be resolved for top yields.

Creating loose soils isn’t always as easy as running a tillage tool across the field.

Before using a subsoiler or other tillage tool to correct compaction, consider using a penetrometer to gain more information. A penetrometer is a rod that measures how much downforce is needed to push the rod into the soil. It’s simple to use and effective in finding a compaction layer.

An excellent resource for penetrometer instruction is the University of Wisconsin Extension bulletin (A4144) titled “Proper Use of Cone Penetrometers for Detecting Soil Compaction.”

Authored by Francisco Arriaga, University of Wisconsin Extension soil scientist, the bulletin says cone penetrometers are available from various manufacturers but must maintain uniform and consistent measurements. These standards were developed by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers.

Penetrometers cost about $300, he said, speaking at the Soil Management Summit held in December 2021.

In general, a cone index value of 300 psi or greater indicates soil compaction. At this level of compaction, root growth is restricted.

Farmers and consultants could check yield maps from multiple years to see if there are consistently lower yields in certain field zones. Where compaction is suspected, the operator takes multiple readings using a zig-zag pattern across the zone – like a soil sampling pattern.