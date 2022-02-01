Use a penetrometer to determine soil compaction concerns

Heavy equipment, overinflated tires, or even livestock hooves, especially in wet conditions, can all cause soil compaction problems that may need to be resolved for top yields.
Creating loose soils isn’t always as easy as running a tillage tool across the field.
Before using a subsoiler or other tillage tool to correct compaction, consider using a penetrometer to gain more information. A penetrometer is a rod that measures how much downforce is needed to push the rod into the soil. It’s simple to use and effective in finding a compaction layer.
An excellent resource for penetrometer instruction is the University of Wisconsin Extension bulletin (A4144) titled “Proper Use of Cone Penetrometers for Detecting Soil Compaction.”
Authored by Francisco Arriaga, University of Wisconsin Extension soil scientist, the bulletin says cone penetrometers are available from various manufacturers but must maintain uniform and consistent measurements. These standards were developed by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers.
Penetrometers cost about $300, he said, speaking at the Soil Management Summit held in December 2021.
In general, a cone index value of 300 psi or greater indicates soil compaction. At this level of compaction, root growth is restricted.
Farmers and consultants could check yield maps from multiple years to see if there are consistently lower yields in certain field zones. Where compaction is suspected, the operator takes multiple readings using a zig-zag pattern across the zone – like a soil sampling pattern.
The compaction is considered shallow if it is measured at less than 6 inches under the soil surface. Compaction below 6 inches is considered subsoil compaction.
When shopping for a penetrometer, look for one that has equally spaced markings on the probe. That way, the operator can determine where the layer of compaction or hardpan begins and ends.
Then, using GPS and the yield map for location accuracy, the farmer can use a subsoiler to break up a subsoil level of compaction, if needed.
“Subsoiling is expensive, and the benefits should be considered against the cost,” Arriaga said. Between 30-50 hp per shank is needed to pull a subsoiler.
Subsoiling is not permanent, he added, if practices that created the compaction are not addressed.
“The take home message here is managing the equipment pattern – the travel pattern or how the equipment travels through the field,” he said. “Why not travel north and south on the edges of the field? Instead of going in a diagonal from some point in the field, why not drive to the end and go around? It may take a little longer, but it would assure that you have the best conditions for the fields as far as compaction goes.”
Arriaga had the following suggestions for minimizing compaction and/or correcting compaction issues:
• Follow tire inflation directions from the manufacturer.
“Increasing tire pressure by 1 psi has a great impact on the pressure you are exerting on the ground,” he said. “The bigger the tire, the bigger impact of overinflation.”
• Axle load and size of equipment run across the field can also affect compaction.
• Managing traffic patterns can help reduce the risk of soil compaction.
• In the right conditions, a single pass of equipment can create up to 70 percent of a compaction layer.
• Cover crops can help prevent soil compaction.
“Cover crops can increase the number of roots in the soil, which adds more carbon back to the soil,” he said. “Also, as the roots penetrate through the soil, it helps create root channels that promote infiltration and help earthworm activity.
“Cover crop are a preventative measure to try to keep aggregation and hold things in the soil, which helps avoid compaction.”
• Completing field tasks when the soils are wet can lead to compaction near the surface.
“Water is going to act as a lubricant and will allow soil particles to slide between each other a lot easier, to compress the porosity out of the soil,” he said. “Then we have a situation where moist soils have a high risk potentially for subsoil compaction.
“When soil is saturated and most of the pores are filled with water, the water will also carry some of the load, so it’s going to prevent compaction deeper in the soil. Most of the concern in this case will be near the surface,” he added.
• Reduce soil disturbance to keep soil aggregation. No-till practices can help soil hold up the weight of the equipment.
• Remember that soil structure has value.
“It’s all about the matrix, it’s all about the structure of the soil,” Arriaga said. “You want something that is more like a sponge, but not too much like a sponge. You want low bulk density soils, but you want enough density to hold equipment so it can bear the load.
“You want that high porosity – that is where you get the benefit from infiltration and drainage. You don’t want high-density, low-pore-space soils,” he concluded.
More information is available in University of Wisconsin Extension Bulletin: SKU A4144, “Proper Use of Cone Penetrometers for Detecting Soil Compaction,” and SKU A4181, “How Much Ground Pressure Am I Applying with my Different Tire and Vehicle Configurations?” Both publications are available online.