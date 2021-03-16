What annual forage options best fit your operation?

Kevin Sedivec, NDSU Extension rangeland specialist, and director of Central Grasslands Research Extension Center (CGREC) in Streeter, N.D., helps producers find out which annual forage options fit their operations the best.

“There are numerous forage varieties available to select from, and producers should pick the forage they need based on asking themselves a few questions first,” Sedivec said.

Some of the questions involve if the producer wants hay, haylage, silage, a type of grazing feed or if he/she is looking at a combination hay that could be harvested and grazed.

“Timing is everything, and there are different times to harvest different forages,” he said.

Producers should consider when they would be harvesting their hay – and then select based on that timing.

“Look at what would be best for your time, your labor, and your equipment so that you can put up a good quality feed hay,” he said.

They may also want to look at what they want to do with the hay, what the cost of the haying operation will be and what kind of soil they would be planting into.

It also matters if producers have the ability to grind their hay or not.

“Will the hay be fed ‘as is’ or ground for a total mixed ration?” he asked.

Not all forage types are created equally, either. Some feeds that are not very palatable can make a good feed when ground up.

“Finding out if you have to feed it ‘as is’ or if you need to grind it will help you determine which species or which forage type will work for your operation,” Sedivec said.