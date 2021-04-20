Animal nutritionist offers respected, challenging career

Do you like working outside with a laptop that you carry in a backpack? Is it a good day when you drive through the rural countryside?

How about cows, calves, feedlot animals and the beef industry – do you enjoy the opportunity to watch them grow?

Do courses in science, math, sales and communication make you happy? Finally, can you earn at least a bachelor’s degree and possibly a master’s or a Ph.D. in Animal Science or a related field?

If you answered yes to these five questions, you may be a good candidate to work as an animal nutritionist.

The job pays well for disciplined individuals who can maintain a professional rapport with farmers, even in sometimes difficult situations.

Working as a beef nutritionist is a good career for Carl Sackreiter, 37, of Rochester, Minn. Sackreiter works in a salaried full-time position for Ag Partners Cooperative serving southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin. He and his wife, Janel, have two children, Lincoln and Owen.

“I’m working with people every day, and driving in different directions,” he said. “Whatever the producer’s needs are, that’s where I need to be.”

What’s entailed

After developing a rapport with beef producers, and understanding their operations, Sackreiter can develop rations.

For instance, a beef feedlot operation, that is getting calves in at 400-500 pounds, will need four or five total mixed rations ahead of harvest. There’s a starter ration, the finishing diet, and the rations in between.