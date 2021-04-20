Animal nutritionist offers respected, challenging career

Do you like working outside with a laptop that you carry in a backpack? Is it a good day when you drive through the rural countryside?
How about cows, calves, feedlot animals and the beef industry – do you enjoy the opportunity to watch them grow?
Do courses in science, math, sales and communication make you happy? Finally, can you earn at least a bachelor’s degree and possibly a master’s or a Ph.D. in Animal Science or a related field?
If you answered yes to these five questions, you may be a good candidate to work as an animal nutritionist.
The job pays well for disciplined individuals who can maintain a professional rapport with farmers, even in sometimes difficult situations.
Working as a beef nutritionist is a good career for Carl Sackreiter, 37, of Rochester, Minn. Sackreiter works in a salaried full-time position for Ag Partners Cooperative serving southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin. He and his wife, Janel, have two children, Lincoln and Owen.
“I’m working with people every day, and driving in different directions,” he said. “Whatever the producer’s needs are, that’s where I need to be.”
What’s entailed
After developing a rapport with beef producers, and understanding their operations, Sackreiter can develop rations.
For instance, a beef feedlot operation, that is getting calves in at 400-500 pounds, will need four or five total mixed rations ahead of harvest. There’s a starter ration, the finishing diet, and the rations in between.
Sackreiter works with several feed suppliers that offer ingredients to balance the ration. He takes samples of feed raised on each farm – forages, corn silage, high moisture corn, haylage or dry hay. These are analyzed for nutritional quality and how they will work in the ration.
He uses his laptop to put together feeding strategies that will help improve feed efficiencies.
High priced corn, soybeans, and byproducts mean that he has to “formulate things on the fly.” Feed costs on a per head per day basis have to stay as cheap and efficient as possible.
For the nutritionist to have success, the beef operation must have success.
“It’s almost like homework in school,” he said. “Your homework is your job. Sometimes having those feed conversion charts are effective to get everything down to where you want them to be.”
Nutritionists work side-by-side with veterinarians too, he added.
“I check just to see what they are having issues with, and what am I having issues with,” he said. “We want to help our producers keep cattle healthy, or livestock healthy in general.”
Many paths to nutritionist career
Sackreiter is always willing to reach out and help others as they develop their ag careers. He’s happy to have college or high school students job shadow to see what is entailed in his work.
He enjoyed growing up on the family farm near St. Charles, Minn., and graduated in 2002. Attending Ridgewater College in Willmar, Minn., Sackreiter started out studying Farm Operations and Management. Then he decided to pick up an Ag Business degree, plus his associates degree.
“I wasn’t really sure if I was going to go to the feed or agronomy side, so I did internships while I was there for three years,” he said. He worked on a family farm, at a feed mill, and in agronomy at a large farm co-op.
“I tried it out for a couple of months and decided I wanted to extend my education, so I applied at the University of Wisconsin, River Falls,” he said.
He earned a bachelors in Ag Studies, with a minor in Ag Business and an emphasis in Beef and Nutrition. His college career included plenty of math and science courses, including three chemistry courses, and necropsy work in animal science classes.
Finishing that up in 2008, he found a position as a Pro Feeds, LLC, feed store manager.
“There were opportunities to move up into a sales role, over time,” he said. “Eighteen years after high school, I’m where I am at now as a beef nutritionist.”
For individuals who earn their masters or Ph.D., nutritional work will likely focus on studying supplementation, best use of feed in the stomach, feed efficiency, and other areas of animal science.
Closing points
While an animal nutritionist works with livestock, Sackreiter is always conscience of his customers – the livestock producer. He tries to be compassionate and have empathy for what they are going through.
“When COVID arrived, it was a big sticker shock watching beef, corn, and soybean prices go down as much as they did initially,” he said. “I watched producers’ faces, and we had conversations about what the rest of the year was going to be like.”
Fortunately in 2020, the entire ag and food industry worked very hard to return food production and processing to a level to feed everyone.
An ability to work with others is so important for success, he added. He believes in networking with others. For himself that involved 4-H and FFA before graduating from high school. In college, he was involved in the Professional Agricultural Student (PAS) Organization and Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity. He’s kept up with many of his early friendships, plus he’s now involved in his local cattlemen’s association, as well as Farm Bureau.
Every few months, feed ingredient suppliers offer “get togethers” for nutritionists in the Upper Midwest. These events provide beef nutrition information and sales training.
“If you can understand what the needs and wants are of the producer, it will enable you to have success,” Sackreiter said. “I just love being outside and being out in the country. I like what I do as far as going to see producers and seeing different operations too. I like the travel part and seeing the countryside.”
Thanks Carl for talking about your career for this ag careers feature.