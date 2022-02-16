FFA offers great introduction to Washington, D.C. through conference

After a two-year break, the FFA Washington Leadership Conference (WLC) is back for 2022. General registration for WLC opens online at 6 p.m. EST, March 1. https://www.ffa.org/conference/washington-leadership-conference-wlc/
WLC – now in its 51st year – is an exciting program for many FFA youth.
“WLC is an opportunity for members to put leadership back into action, in person,” said Christine White, chief program officer of the Programs and Events Division of FFA. “It’s a chance for young people across the country to network with fellow members, learn power skills in leadership, and understand how to better serve their communities.”
Conference facilitators offer attendees a strong connection between the history, monuments, and museums found in Washington, D.C., and service to others.
Among those who have attended are Anna Eurle, Minnesota’s 2021 Princess Kay of the Milky Way, and Ben Olander, a 2021 FFA national winner for proficiency in Ag Mechanics Design and Fabrication.
Both college students, Eurle and Olander attended WLC in 2019, and both said the conference was life-changing.
Eurle previously served as an FFA chapter president, Region 5 president, and 2020-21 Minnesota State Recorder. She attended WLC between her junior and senior years in high school.
“I had never been to a national conference before,” she said. “I knew I would meet so many individuals from all across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, and that was exciting for me,” Eurle said.
Attendees learned how to ride the Metrorail, and they visited sites including the Smithsonian and the Washington Monument. They saw difficult sights, too, including the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Arlington National Cemetery, and the war memorials.
Eurle was struck by the opportunity to see the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial of Iwo Jima. Her grandfather served in WWII and was stationed at Iwo Jima, 660 miles south of Tokyo.
“I was able to visit that monument, and it was really special for me and my family,” she said.
She added that the conference focused on service and history, not politics.
“It was very, very historical,” she said. “They incorporated a lot of leadership activities into all of it, but at the end of the day, it was more historical than anything, and I loved that. You read about these places and monuments, and to be able to stand in front of them in Washington, was very cool.”
Olander, who served as Minnesota State FFA president in 2020-21, made many connections with other attendees throughout the nation. He’s kept in touch with some of them.
“WLC opened my eyes to see some of the things I didn’t normally see, and it gave me a respect for a different world,” he said.
He’d visited Washington with family when he was younger, but WLC gave him an opportunity to see many more monuments and better understand their ties to points in history.
“One of the main focuses of FFA is to serve,” he said. “As FFA gets closer to its century mark (1928-2028) we focus on that service aspect and ways that we can help those around us to become better. It allows us to become better.”
WLC attendees spend time writing in-depth service plans to take back to their communities.
“When we go back to our hometowns or chapters, we can make a difference in somebody’s life,” he said. “One person can affect another, and another, and continue to impact people and make the world a better place one person at a time.”
One of his goals is to look back at his life and see that something changed because of his efforts – “I was able to have an impact with my life for my community and people and hopefully for the better,” he said.
Attendee and facilitator
An FFA alumni who was greatly influenced by WLC is PJ Aarsvold, originally from Altura, Minn. Many in the ag community know his parents, Paul and Val Aarsvold, as Val has served as the Minnesota FFA Foundation director since 2001, and Paul is a high school ag teacher.
“FFA was always part of my life, going to events with FFA students, and officially joining in seventh grade,” Aarsvold said.
PJ served as president of Minnesota FFA in 2015-16 after attending WLC. He later served as a WLC facilitator from January through August 2017.
Having graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2018, he is now a seminary student within The Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod.
“I never ran for office above the chapter level until I attended WLC,” he said. “It was just a very formative experience in my life. It shaped my direction, and who I wanted to be in the world in a lot of ways.”
When he returned from attending WLC, Aarsvold ran for and won a regional presidency, and then was elected state president the following year.
About 300 students attended WLC per week during the time that Aarsvold was a facilitator. There were seven weeks, with a week off during Fourth of July. During Aarsvold’s time, all the students stayed at one hotel with a large ballroom for a central meeting place for large group sessions.
FFA’ers can attend as a group from a state, or they can attend on their own. Every state does it differently, but many states in the past have attended as a group to get economical airline and travel rates.
“From a facilitator’s perspective, you’ll see weeks when the conference is mainly from four states, and another week almost all 50 states are represented,” he said.
Aarsvold agrees that service is the main concept of WLC.
FFA’s principles often refer to personal growth and career success, but this conference is geared toward service, he said.
“Look around your community, look at the people have been placed around you by circumstance, and how can you serve them. When we have students come to WLC, the aim is really to have an experience that gets people to look outward. Look at the needs around them – to be inspired by what other students are doing to help,” he said.
Holding the conference in Washington, D.C., offers attendees the opportunity to look at how leaders in the past served. The youth are inspired by the Founding Fathers and Founding Mothers actions.
“When you look at the monuments and memorials of some of our leaders, how did they serve? What did they sacrifice? Martin Luther King, Jr. is a great example, and very powerful,” he said. “Really, WLC is geared toward history, so let’s look at those before us who have served, and then let’s look at our own communities.
For more information, please visit: https://www.ffa.org/conference/washington-leadership-conference-wlc to learn more.