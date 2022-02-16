FFA offers great introduction to Washington, D.C. through conference

After a two-year break, the FFA Washington Leadership Conference (WLC) is back for 2022. General registration for WLC opens online at 6 p.m. EST, March 1. https://www.ffa.org/conference/washington-leadership-conference-wlc/

WLC – now in its 51st year – is an exciting program for many FFA youth.

“WLC is an opportunity for members to put leadership back into action, in person,” said Christine White, chief program officer of the Programs and Events Division of FFA. “It’s a chance for young people across the country to network with fellow members, learn power skills in leadership, and understand how to better serve their communities.”

Conference facilitators offer attendees a strong connection between the history, monuments, and museums found in Washington, D.C., and service to others.

Among those who have attended are Anna Eurle, Minnesota’s 2021 Princess Kay of the Milky Way, and Ben Olander, a 2021 FFA national winner for proficiency in Ag Mechanics Design and Fabrication.

Both college students, Eurle and Olander attended WLC in 2019, and both said the conference was life-changing.

Eurle previously served as an FFA chapter president, Region 5 president, and 2020-21 Minnesota State Recorder. She attended WLC between her junior and senior years in high school.

“I had never been to a national conference before,” she said. “I knew I would meet so many individuals from all across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, and that was exciting for me,” Eurle said.