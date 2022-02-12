The history of the FFA jacket begins with humble roots

For FFA members, zipping up that FFA jacket for the first time is an electrifying moment. The jacket itself may only be worn for a relatively short period of time, but the impact it leaves lasts a lifetime. While the iconic blue corduroy that has become the universal symbol for FFA may be easily taken for granted, the legacy behind it is as rich as the history of the FFA organization itself.

The National FFA Organization was founded in 1928. Just one year later, in 1929, the colors national blue and corn gold were adopted as the organization’s official colors.

By 1930, the organization had adopted an official uniform that was quite militaristic in style consisting of a matching shirt and pants. A tie with the letters “F.F.A.” hand-painted on and a Garrison-style hat completed the ensemble. An advertisement for the uniform printed at the time proudly stated, “The uniform is suitable for parades, contests, county and state fairs, state conventions and similar activities.”

In its entirety, the uniform cost $5.75, shipping included.

In 1933, agriculture educator J.H. (Gus) Lintner of Fredericktown, Ohio, was walking home from school when he spotted a blue corduroy jacket in the window of a store. The jacket had a bulldog emblem on the back and Lintner was struck by inspiration. Why not replace the bulldog with the FFA emblem?

Bear in mind, 1933 was the heart of the depression and Lintner astutely noted a corduroy jacket could serve as both a uniform and a warm outer layer.