The history of the FFA jacket begins with humble roots

For FFA members, zipping up that FFA jacket for the first time is an electrifying moment. The jacket itself may only be worn for a relatively short period of time, but the impact it leaves lasts a lifetime. While the iconic blue corduroy that has become the universal symbol for FFA may be easily taken for granted, the legacy behind it is as rich as the history of the FFA organization itself.
The National FFA Organization was founded in 1928. Just one year later, in 1929, the colors national blue and corn gold were adopted as the organization’s official colors.
By 1930, the organization had adopted an official uniform that was quite militaristic in style consisting of a matching shirt and pants. A tie with the letters “F.F.A.” hand-painted on and a Garrison-style hat completed the ensemble. An advertisement for the uniform printed at the time proudly stated, “The uniform is suitable for parades, contests, county and state fairs, state conventions and similar activities.”
In its entirety, the uniform cost $5.75, shipping included.
In 1933, agriculture educator J.H. (Gus) Lintner of Fredericktown, Ohio, was walking home from school when he spotted a blue corduroy jacket in the window of a store. The jacket had a bulldog emblem on the back and Lintner was struck by inspiration. Why not replace the bulldog with the FFA emblem?
Bear in mind, 1933 was the heart of the depression and Lintner astutely noted a corduroy jacket could serve as both a uniform and a warm outer layer.
“The corduroy jacket was something that was popular with high school students, and particularly, I felt the parents would have to buy some sort of an outer garment for their sons to wear to school, so why not have one of these,” Lintner said during an archived video interview.
Lintner’s students sported their new jackets at the 5th National FFA Convention in Kansas City, Mo. The jackets were a huge hit and the organization opted to adopt the blue corduroy jacket for official dress.
The first FFA jacket cost $5.50.
The millionth FFA jacket was sold in 1964, and by 1976, two million jackets had been distributed to FFA members around the nation. According to the National FFA website, some 80,000 FFA jackets are now sold annually. Today, a brand new FFA jacket costs $60.
For almost 90 years, blue corduroy has been synonymous with FFA membership and although the material of the jacket has stayed the same, nuances of official dress have changed over the years. The jacket has evolved to fit better, and shortly after women were allowed to join FFA in 1969, jackets became available in a girl’s cut, as well. A zipper is now used instead of snaps on the jacket and the pockets are now rounded instead of square.
Nowadays, the FFA jacket is part of a complete official dress. The jacket is to be clean and zipped to the top over a while collared shirt. Boys are to wear an official FFA tie while girls wear an official scarf. The jacket is to be paired with black pants or a black skirt and black nylons with black, closed-heeled and closed-toed shoes.
FFA members are allowed to only wear three pins on the outside of their jacket, below their embroidered name – their highest degree, highest office, and highest award. If members have earned their State or American FFA degrees, those pins can either be placed above their name on the jacket or hung from a chain on their right side, depending on each State Association’s preference.
The blue and gold corduroy jackets worn by FFA members symbolize things like unity and leadership. Most notably, however, the jackets represent the future of agriculture as they are proudly worn by passionate young men and women that will dive the industry to great, new heights.