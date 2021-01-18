2021 offers opportunities for livestock industry

With 2020 safely in the rearview mirror, for the first time ever, one can literally say that hindsight is 20/20. For U.S. cattle producers, the year has been one for the record books, but upon closer examination through the eyes of retrospection, it can be surmised that our country’s beef industry weathered the storm pretty well all things considered and there is a lot to be thankful for.

“Everybody knows the ugly and the nasty that 2020 was, but when you get down to the nitty-gritty in the beef sector, we actually came out of 2020 with some significant wins,” pointed out ShayLe Stewart, livestock market analyst for DTN and host of the weekly Cattle Market News videos on Facebook.

Sure, cattle markets in 2020 were nowhere near the 2014 runaway most producers lust after, but when you consider the turmoil and the black swan events that negatively pressured them, prices rallied relatively well throughout the year. Stewart attests that the lasting strength in the cattle markets has a lot to do with the fact that beef demand actually gained momentum throughout the pandemic.

When stay-at-home orders caused restaurants to shut down in March of 2020, most agriculture commodities felt like they had been punched in the gut. Like all other industries, beef was forced to pivot and re-direct their markets when foodservice no longer was an option for their product.

The silver lining in this past year ended up being the fact that, with ample time suddenly on their hands, many Americans learned to cook again and appreciate food at a whole other level. This re-kindled love for a home-cooked, beef-based meal was miraculously able to keep beef demand up, both domestically and internationally, saving markets from the absolute shambles they could have been.