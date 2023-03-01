STARBUCK, Minn. – As unusual as it seems, baby calves are born deficient in vitamin A – an important vitamin for good health.

Putting the cow/calf pair out on a springtime pasture may or may not provide enough B-carotene that can be converted into vitamin A by the cow – and into the cow’s milk for the calf.

There’s a real possibility that the calf could remain vitamin A deficient until weaning without proper access to vitamin A.

Why are calves born deficient in vitamin A? Researchers are starting to find the answers.

Specifically, vitamin A, a fat-soluble vitamin, has “limited-crossing” over the placenta, said Aimee Lutz, Ph.D., ruminant nutritionist at Devenish Nutrition, Fairmont, Minn.

“There is some biology that comes into play, especially talking about vitamins and minerals,” Lutz said during the 50th Annual University of Minnesota Cow/Calf Days.

As a review, she explained that the placenta is an organ that develops in the dam and regulates nutrient waste exchange between the dam and its fetus during gestation.

Some minerals can cross the placenta barrier and accumulate in calf tissues like the liver or muscle.

“Those trace minerals are really key to a functioning immune system and the survivability of the calf,” she said.

But fat-soluble vitamins, like vitamin A, are very highly regulated and not very much is allowed to cross the placenta.

“Vitamin A doesn’t accumulate in the fetal body tissues,” she said. “Those calves are born in a status that we generally consider vitamin A deficient.”

Lutz thinks that vitamin A is tightly regulated across the placenta because it helps to differentiate embryo cells – whether it’s a liver cell, a lung cell, or a muscle cell, for instance.

“Researchers think that vitamin A has a role in the direction of the early embryonic development process,” she said. “The placenta may be protecting the fetus from too much vitamin A.”

So, while keeping vitamin A away from the developing fetus is essential, the newborn calf needs vitamin A.

The young calf can’t get enough vitamin A from grazing. It needs to get vitamin A through its mother’s milk. That’s one of the reasons why feeding the cow vitamins and minerals is so important for her calf’s health.

Lutz talked about research that studied the impact of vitamin A on young calves beginning at birth.

The researchers took tiny liver samples from the calves with a long needle. Additional liver samples were taken at regular intervals over time. With these samples, they determined that young calves fed vitamin A did store vitamin A in the liver. Those who weren’t fed vitamin A were not storing vitamin A in the liver.

Then, all the calves were vaccinated against Bovine Respiratory Syncytial Virus (BRSV). The calves storing vitamin A produced more antibodies relative to the vaccination vs. calves with inadequate vitamin A.

“There is something about vitamin A that is needed to mount an immune response against respiratory disease,” she said.

Vitamin A also reduces the calf’s susceptibility to bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, she added.

Vitamin A – along with copper, manganese, zinc, vitamin E and selenium – has an important role in successful reproduction, too. It reduces abortion and fetal reabsorption.

Cows with sufficient vitamin A have less incidence of retained placentas, and the bulls have improved spermiogenesis. Copper, zinc, and vitamin A also have important roles in semen quality and testicular development, she said.

Lutz encourages cow/calf producers to review their vitamin and mineral programs with their nutritionists to see if their regimens remain up to date with recent research findings.

Calving season is here and it’s a great time to make certain the cows and their calves have enough vitamin A.

