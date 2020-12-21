COVID-19 pandemic highlights important role of online auctions

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the way people go about their day-to-day business, and the importance of online auction services like DVAuction have been magnified since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

Heather Soukup, DVAuction general manager, says she has definitely seen a shift, especially when it comes to online-only timed auctions.

“We’ve seen an increase. The nice thing we can do, as long as we have information on those animals – be it a picture, video, or Excel spreadsheet catalog – we can make whatever we need to make work for their sale,” Soukup said. “Whether we have a local auctioneer close it and do a live close on the timed auction or whether we send a rep there and physically do it, we have a lot of flexibility so that if something were to change last-minute, which we know has happened a lot this year, their sale can still move forward.”

Since the service’s establishment in 1999, the goal of DVAuction has always been to assist cattlemen and women in marketing their animals, expanding their trade area by promoting to a worldwide audience, and helping with true price discovery.

DVAuction currently has over 300,000 registered account holders and broadcasts over 7,000 sales annually. The online auction broadcasts have become an industry norm and a must-have for most auctions.

“Internet-based sales have become a much bigger piece of the sale process. It really allows producers to open up their marketplace to where it’s not just a local market anymore,” Soukup explained. “It offers a lot more exposure.”