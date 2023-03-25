In assessing the last two years and the impact drought conditions have had on cattle markets throughout the region, industry experts shared advice on how to rebuild herds and mitigate the impact of any future droughts.

At a webinar hosted by the Ranchers Stewardship Alliance, experts from Montana State University (MSU) offered strategies for cattle ranchers on how to increase their chances of success in the coming year.

“We are really rebalancing cattle inventories right now after drought,” said Eric Belasco, MSU agriculture economist. “We had a historic drop in cattle inventories in Montana in 2022, as high as 10 percent. The average is usually half a percent per year.”

The lack of available grass in the spring and summer, as well as high feed prices in the fall, had many ranchers downsizing.

“Really, it’s a reduction we haven’t seen in 30 years,” he said. “But so far this year, that decrease has fallen to a 2 percent reduction, so it looks like we are getting to a point where ranchers are considering rebuilding.”

The U.S. Drought Monitor for March 2023 showed much Montana easing out of drought conditions, with some extreme drought areas still lingering in Blaine, Fergus, Hill and Phillip counties.

“The fact we may be coming out of drought this year is significant, because the decline of cattle herds in Montana and neighboring states was significant over the last two years,” Belasco noted.

Montana dropped 250,000 head from its statewide herds in 2002, with North Dakota reducing herd size by 100,000, South Dakota by 250,000 and Oklahoma by 600,000.

“In total, the U.S. decrease in herd size caused by drought was 7 percent of 2.6 million” Belasco noted.

Looking ahead

To help mitigate potential drought losses in the future, Belasco said many ranching operations have been taking advantage of insurance programs available through the federal government.

“In the past, farmers were the main group using these programs, but we have seen an increase in usage by ranchers in the last several years,” Belasco said.

Programs being utilized by ranchers include the Pasture, Rangeland, and Forage (PFR) insurance offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It is a taxpayer-subsidized program that compensates ranchers if the rainfall in their area drops below a certain level, which is likely to produce less forage.

Another program being used is the Livestock Forage Protection program, which provides payments to eligible livestock owners and contract growers who have covered livestock and who are also producers of grazed forage crop acreage.

Belasco said that using these programs can help ranchers rebuild after drought by having funds available to repurchase animals.

“These programs are helpful in years like these when hay was almost double the 30-year average,” he said. “Hay was priced around $146 a ton in 2020 and $236 a ton or higher in 2022.”

Grass product forecasts

Another tool available to ranchers who are trying to decide if they should rebuild herds are grass product forecasts, like the calculator available at grasscast.unl.edu.

Knowing how much forage is available is an important consideration, especially as the average demand for a single cow has grown.

“When we look at stocking rates, we have to remember the Animal Per Unit calculation was based on a 1,000-pound cow,” said Megan Van Emon, MSU Extension beef cattle specialist. “Now the average cow is closer to 1,200 to 1,400 pounds and bigger cows need more feed.”

The average per year forage demand for a 1,000-pound cow is 9,000 pounds, Van Emon noted. For a 1,400-pound cow, that increases to 12,000 pounds of forage.

“We need to make sure we can carry the cows on our operation by really assessing their needs and our forage coming out of drought,” she said.

Tools to help in decision-making about what cows to keep, what cows to cull, and potentially what replacement heifers to bring in include recordkeeping and business planning.

“When we consider keeping cows that are over the 1,000 pounds, those can be some hard decisions because the older, heavier cows can be some of our favorites, but she does need more feed,” Van Emon noted. “We also have to consider the genetic merits of selling some of the current cows or bringing in new genetics. Will it be a benefit to the ranch and the overall long-term business plan?”

Making decisions this year will be challenging for ranches throughout the region, but a good use of available tools and programs can be helpful.

“Be sure you have specific goals for your operation in mind and then take advantage of the planning and production tools available,” Van Emon concluded.

For more information about the Ranchers Stewardship Alliance and future webinars, visit ranchstewards.org.