Factors that determine high pregnancy rates

According to Lisa Pederson, Extension livestock specialist at the Central Grasslands Research Extension Center in Streeter, N.D., a key factor in determining whether or not a cow/calf operation is profitable is the weaning rate of the cow herd.

Pederson, along with Dr. Gerry Stokka, NDSU Extension veterinarian, teamed up for a webinar on Nov. 24 to explore ways to improve weaning rate.

Weaning rate was defined by Pederson in two ways: 1) as the percentage of cows exposed who wean a calf at the end of the season; or 2) as being equal to the number of calves weaned in 2020 divided by the number of cows exposed in 2019.

The weaning rate is a function of six key items:

• Reproduction

• Genetics

• Nutrition

• Calving ease

• Cow condition

• Calf health

Looking at some of those items, Pederson noted it has been determined by some researchers that the relative economic weight of reproduction, growth, and product (carcass) traits is 4:2:1, meaning that reproduction is four times more important economically as product and twice as important when compared to growth of a calf.

Cow condition

Pederson presented data from the Padlock Ranch in Wyoming, which involved over 100,000 observations. The data was taken from spring-calving cows that had their body condition score rated at weaning, as well as what the pregnancy rate for those cows was the following spring. The body condition scores ranged from 3 to 6-plus. It was found that the lower scoring cows had a 75.7 percent pregnancy rate, while those cows with a body score of 6 or higher had a 95.6 pregnancy rate.