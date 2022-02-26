Feeding beef cows? Check over little things before they add up

Things change over time, so it’s a good idea to see if beef cow/calf herds are still operating as well as possible. Subtle changes can make a significant difference in the herd.

Stacy Hoffman, district sales manager for Westway Feed Products, recently talked about successfully managing water and nutrition for the beef cow/calf herd.

She spoke at the University of Minnesota Cow/Calf Days seminar held at the Jim Wulf Sales Facility, Clear Springs Cattle Company, Starbuck, Minn.

Following are some things to ask yourself that apply to all sizes of beef operations:

Water is leading cause of death in mature cows in Minnesota

“Are your waterers working? Are they thawed out? Are they clean?” asked Hoffman. “If your cows are not eating, check your waterers first.”

Attendees at the Cow/Calf Days wanted to know why water is the leading cause of death.

Mature cows need a lot of water, from 5-30 gallons daily, based on the temperature, their size, and whether they are lactating or dry.

In addition to quantity, cows need quality water.

Water-related deaths occur for many reasons, according Hoffman.

Frozen cattle tanks in the winter can lead to dehydration. The air can become very dry, and the snowpack is insufficient for water needs. Abomasal impaction from dehydration plus poor quality forage is another major cause of cow death, especially in the winter.

Cows can be exposed to poisonous algae in the summer. Death can also occur from sulfur or manganese toxicity. Heat exhaustion and dehydration are a serious threat in the warm months.