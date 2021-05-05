Felton maintains beef brand, wants to help others do the same

Susie Felton will tell you she has always wanted to sell beef directly. That life goal is one that coincided well with her passion of stabilizing a return to agriculture for the next generation. Six years ago she combined those two visions and created Felton Angus Beef, a direct-to-consumer beef company that provides beef raised by her and her husband, Jim, on their family ranch in Springdale, Mont., to customers around the continental U.S.

“Let’s face it, the way Grandpa used to do it isn’t going to work for our kids. The days of waiting for one commodity payment isn’t working. You have to be a price maker, not a price taker,” Felton said.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic upheaved the world as we knew it and caused major disruptions in the supply chain, more and more agriculturalists have turned to direct marketing as a way to guarantee an end source for their commodity. It is now almost commonplace to hop on social media and find a direct-to-consumer farmer or rancher. Felton says that was not at all the case six years ago when she began building Felton Angus Beef.

“When I started diving in and doing this, no one else was, and let me tell you, it was a lonely two years building something nobody else understood but my husband,” she reflected.

Like any idea, coming up with the concept is the easiest part. Putting it all into action is a totally different story, and Felton found out quickly that building a direct-to-consumer beef business was a great idea, but the logistics behind it all were daunting, especially since she had no one to turn to for advice.