Inorganic fertilizer prices are high, so 2023 might be a good year to consider using manure for some fertility needs.

Traveling several miles away to add manure to a deficient field can be more profitable than spreading manure on a nutrient-loaded field that is closer to the livestock barn/feedlot, suggested Melissa Wilson, Ph.D., University of Minnesota manure specialist.

“Manure can be more complicated than fertilizers, and that is one of the reasons why people have trouble wanting to use it,” Wilson said during the Feb. 21 Nutrient Management Conference.

Applying manure to the right field in the right amount provides all the nutrients that plants need. Manure is also a soil health amendment and puts carbon into the soil. It improves aggregate stability and improves the water-holding capacity of soils, she said.

But to maximize the value of manure, it’s important to test both the manure and the field soil.

Two scenarios

Wilson put together two scenarios that look at the value of manure – focusing on nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), and potassium (K).

In the first scenario, the field adjacent to the swine finishing barn needed 150 pounds of N, but no P or K, over two years for a corn/soybean rotation.

In the second scenario, the field was 4.5 miles away from the livestock barn. It needed 150 pounds of N, 150 pounds of P, and 140 pounds of K over two years.

Figuring a value of $127.50 per acre for N on both fields (85 cents per pound of N), the application cost on the field next to the livestock barn was $67.50. The fertilizer replacement value in scenario one was $60 per acre after subtracting application costs.

On the field 4.5 miles away, the manure provided $68.31 per acre in value for P (69 cents per pound P2O5) and $91 per acre in value for K (65 cents per pound K2O).

The application cost was $63 per acre higher in scenario two. Applying 4,500 gallons per acre of manure supplied 150 pounds N, 99 pounds P, and 144 pounds K per acre.

She assumed that the P and K were 100 percent available over two years.

“We usually assume about 80 percent availability for P in the first year, and 90 percent for K, but over two years, all would be available,” she explained.

The fertilizer replacement value in scenario two was $156.31 per acre.

Wilson said that many farmers won’t consider hauling manure, especially liquid manure, 4.5 miles because of the cost and time involved. However, it can pay to haul manure quite far down the road to improve farm fields that are nutrient depleted.

“In this scenario, we could have hauled this manure up to 9 miles and still had a higher replacement fertilizer value (than applying directly adjacent to the livestock barn). Going the 10th mile does reduce the value below $60, but it really goes to show that hauling is not as expensive as people think if you are getting more value from the manure,” Wilson said.

For more information, please visit z.umn.edu/ManureResearch.