NDGLC talks with producers about drought, feed opportunities

Due to the impacts of widespread drought on forage and hay production throughout the state, many livestock producers are seeking opportunities with alternative feed resources.
During an installment of the “Munch of This” series, representatives of the North Dakota Grazing Lands Coalition (NDGLC) recently discussed topics such as: having a drought plan in place, keeping stress to a minimum, and finding feed resources.
Chad Njos, past chair of NDGLC and rancher in Bowman County, talked about how the drought has impacted the state’s producers and how important it is to realize that they were not alone in trying to make it through a difficult year.
“Congratulations on making it through this summer. It is hard to move forward when we are limited by our knowledge. We want to rally the community and get feedback from each other,” Njos said. “There’s support in the ability to have someone out there that we can contact and share ideas with.”
According to Njos, the key is to limit stress and move forward, because it’s hard to make rational decisions when under immense stress. Having a plan in place to deal with stress can prevent feelings of being overwhelmed by constantly thinking too far into the future.
“Any journey starts with one step, so the mindset is so important to keep under control,” he said.
Njos compares the feeling to being on Jeopardy and hitting the Daily Double. If a person is in last place, what should they do with the money they have?
“Do you say (to the Jeopardy host), ‘Take it all. It is all or nothing,’ or do you sit back and say, ‘I still have some resources. I still have some things I can leverage toward moving forward and there are some things out there I have some expertise on and maybe there are some things coming up that I can do and make some money,’” Njos explained.
Njos thinks most producers want to stay in business and may be thinking about what they can do this winter to help set them up for next spring.
“Most of us are in holistic management and we have done all these things to prepare ourselves for situations like this, with drought or another crisis, but sometimes you can get into a situation of prepare, prepare, prepare, but when the drought hits, how do we cash into our insurance policy? How do we move forward? Maybe it takes a mindset change or looking at things differently than we usually do,” he said.
Njos recommended starting with taking a look around your operation and placing a value on all your resources. That would include animals, feed, machinery and everything else.
“Then you can figure out what the cost is to move forward and continue to keep those resources there, or to liquidate those resources and do something different,” he said.
He believes this process can help producers know whether they should invest in what they have or whether they should change directions.
“That brings up the issue of risk,” he said. “What am I willing to risk to move forward?”
That risk, Njos says, is evident in the amount of cattle that are moving through the market right now.
“The value of them has to come up sometime,” he said. “Are we set up in a way to take on that risk and keep some of these cattle until they are more valuable? Or should we liquidate now and hold on to other resources?”
Trish Feiring, NDGLC field representative, and her husband, Donnie Feiring, who operate a family ranch near Beach, N.D., said they have open heifers that are in a direct marketing grass-fed beef business.
“We have been running them out on grass,” Donnie said. “The price has come up on these open heifers, so do we liquidate and sell now or do we buy the $200 per ton hay and put them in (the program) and raise the price for our meat?”
Trish added that they were trying to decide if they should spend money on forage to get the heifers to where they need to be or whether they should take the profitability in them right now.
“The pencil (accounting) tells you that if you can buy $200 per ton hay or cheaper, you can make money, but if it is more than that, you are basically breaking-even versus selling them right now,” she added.
Jerry Doan, chair of NDGLC and a rancher at Black Leg Ranch near Sterling, N.D., said he recently attended a North Dakota Banker’s Association meeting where a couple bankers asked him, “Is the cell grazing and other things you guys do working in the drought?”
Doan told the bankers that he believed the cell grazing and other measures they were doing to manage the grass, cattle, and soil for continued health and profitability were absolutely working to protect his ranch from some of the devastation from the drought.
Unfortunately, Doan said he and other ranchers did not just experience drought this year, but there was also not enough precipitation either in 2020.
“We’ve built in some resilience in this region of agriculture. We have some cushion, but we are already in the second year of drought,” Doan said, adding he hopes it is the last year of drought. “Even with the best management we do, Mother Nature will slap you around a little.”
Doan added that while they are making it through the drought this year, it has not been easy.
“In this negative world between the pandemic, the government, the drought, and life’s problems, you can get to the point where you want to bury your head in the sand,” he said.
Because of that, sometimes a person can miss opportunities.
“Even in the terrible drought, the terrible times, there are opportunities, and you have to be resilient. You have to look for those opportunities,” he said.
In addition, Doan recommended producers look at things differently.
“We just put up a whole field of weeds (into hay bales), but they were green and they actually had some tonnage,” he said.
Because their alfalfa did not produce well this year, Doan was happy to have something else to use in the feed mix for his cattle.
Another opportunity Doan had this year was that there were some producers in the region who had to zero out their corn crop and sell it for silage this year.
“We haven’t had silage on this ranch for 50 years, and we put up a bunch of it. It gave us another opportunity that we would not have had to get us through this winter,” he said.
Doan said in more normal years, they would have their cows grazing cover crops. However, their cover crops did not produce well this year.
“Some of the early cover crops are halfway decent and some others are ankle-length tall and mostly pigeon grass,” he said. “So our cover crops are going to help us, but they are not going to get us through.”
In addition, Doan recently fenced a large wetland area that was dry because of the drought and put cattle in there.
“We did have rain two weeks ago (end of September), and that stuff greened up and is actually fairly lush, and those cows are kind of loving it,” he said.
While Doan said he could have hung his head, he decided to take the opportunity to run electric fence around the wetland and let his cows graze.
He said everyone should have their own opportunities at their ranches.
“Like Chad (Njos) said, we should look around our operation and see what opportunities we might have. We are all in this together. It is no fun, but if we sit around and sulk about it, we’ll miss the opportunities we could have,” he said. “Sometimes there are little income opportunities that pop around that aren’t there in a normal year.”
Other comments from the “Munch on This” series included the following:
- Producers commented they were stretching their feed in several ways, including weaning early and finding other sources of feed in the region, including grazing sunflower aftermath and corn stalk grazing.
- One producer asked about how they would place a value on grazing a neighbor’s sunflower aftermath or corn stalks when you would need to add electric fence and haul water to the field. What dollar amount you offer the farmer?
- One producer said his cattle have been grazing some farmer’s 0.6 bushel per acre durum, 0.9 bushel per acre corn, and 0.5 bale per acre millet for the last two months. He has a good relationship with the farmer, so he feels they will be able to work out a fair deal.
Working out a deal with any farmer depends on his crop insurance. If they don’t have the kind of coverage that will give them a decent payout when their crops are zeroed out, they could rightfully expect more money for grazing their low-bushel crops.
But farmers may see the economic value of having cattle on their cropland, with the manure and urine helping the soil.
- One producer commented that with the way prices are going up in the store that there could be more demand for direct marketing of meat.
He surmised that perhaps customers would be willing to pay more for meat if they knew about what the industry is going through.
- One producer commented that everyone should make sure they have a plan in place to be able to take steps needed before they reach a critical time when their cattle won’t be as marketable.
- Another producer sells his cows that lose a calf in the spring into the grass-fed beef market, rather than sell them into the cull market.
- Finally, one producer commented he is changing his plan to market steers in January instead of the usual timeframe.