NDGLC talks with producers about drought, feed opportunities

Due to the impacts of widespread drought on forage and hay production throughout the state, many livestock producers are seeking opportunities with alternative feed resources.

During an installment of the “Munch of This” series, representatives of the North Dakota Grazing Lands Coalition (NDGLC) recently discussed topics such as: having a drought plan in place, keeping stress to a minimum, and finding feed resources.

Chad Njos, past chair of NDGLC and rancher in Bowman County, talked about how the drought has impacted the state’s producers and how important it is to realize that they were not alone in trying to make it through a difficult year.

“Congratulations on making it through this summer. It is hard to move forward when we are limited by our knowledge. We want to rally the community and get feedback from each other,” Njos said. “There’s support in the ability to have someone out there that we can contact and share ideas with.”

According to Njos, the key is to limit stress and move forward, because it’s hard to make rational decisions when under immense stress. Having a plan in place to deal with stress can prevent feelings of being overwhelmed by constantly thinking too far into the future.

“Any journey starts with one step, so the mindset is so important to keep under control,” he said.

Njos compares the feeling to being on Jeopardy and hitting the Daily Double. If a person is in last place, what should they do with the money they have?

“Do you say (to the Jeopardy host), ‘Take it all. It is all or nothing,’ or do you sit back and say, ‘I still have some resources. I still have some things I can leverage toward moving forward and there are some things out there I have some expertise on and maybe there are some things coming up that I can do and make some money,’” Njos explained.