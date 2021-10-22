New facilities offer growth potential for state’s livestock industry

For those involved in animal agriculture, each year brings forth its own unique set of challenges, and despite the adversity of 2021, North Dakota producers continue to show their resiliency.
“There’s definitely been tremendous stress this year on anyone whose ration is forage-reliant,” said Amber Boeshans, executive director for the North Dakota Livestock Alliance (NDLA). “The strength of the animal ag producers in this state is really mind-boggling.”
Boeshans says that resiliency was on full display during the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association Convention and Trade Show in late September, an event in which NDLA took part as an exhibitor.
“There were smiles everywhere and it was great to see everybody together,” she said. “I’m just endlessly impressed with the ability of producers to improvise. Yes, there are herd downsizings across the state. With most species, we’re seeing people have to let animals go, but there’s tremendous hope that they’ll be able to add those animals back when Mother Nature allows.”
While the weather hasn’t decided to cooperate this year, Boeshans does see growth potential opportunities for the state’s livestock industry, especially with more soybean crush facilities being built in North Dakota.
“We’re absolutely pumped about that,” she said. “(The new facilities) will be a big help, especially for the swine, poultry and dairy industries. To be able to have access to a ready supply of high quality feed like soybean meal is a big deal.”
Boeshans also pointed out the impact the new facilities could have in terms of lessening current freight challenges.
“Freight is a constant challenge – not just with cost, but also in terms of the availability of drivers, which continues to be an issue,” she explained. “So having that feed right next door is going to make a huge difference for the producers in the state.”
As many beef producers in the state look at diversifying their on-farm practices into backgrounding and finishing, Boeshans believes North Dakota has the ability to expand its finishing capacity.
“There are a variety of cattle feeding operations being built across the state, ranging from open lots to hoop barns to slatted floors. Also, several meat packers have expanded across the state, along with many new startups,” she said. “The interest from the consumer in buying straight from a farmer has increased tremendously since COVID’s impact on grocery store meat availability and pricing.”
NDLA was developed to provide assistance to farmers, ranchers and communities with the development or expansion of the state’s livestock industry, but they, as well as other member organizations, are also watching closely and preparing for anything that could have an adverse impact on the industry.
“It seems like something new is always waiting to surprise the animal ag world,” Boeshans said. “So, we’re laser focused on staying informed and ready to provide support to our member organizations and North Dakota’s livestock communities.”
Right now, one of NDLA’s top concerns is African swine fever.
“It’s a virus that’s not in the U.S. at this time, but it’s creeping closer and closer to us,” Boeshans said, citing the virus’ presence in the Dominican Republic and Haiti. “The virus does not cause illness in anything but pigs, so it’s not a human health concern, but it’s a very large concern for the health of America’s pig herd and the economy.”
Continuing with their mission of serving farmers and ranchers who want to expand or start new livestock facilities, regardless of size or species, NDLA is still hosting their on-farm events.
“We’re still doing a lot of community outreach, such as farm open houses. We’re always striving to help rural communities understand fully the modern farming practices, especially regarding animal care and environmental stewardship,” Boeshans said.
For NDLA, it’s all about communicating with positivity and transparency.
“We like to have an open dialogue with communities and neighbors to make sure everyone knows what’s going on. Eradicating the ‘fear of the unknown’ is vital to successful livestock development,” Boeshans concluded.
For more information on the North Dakota Livestock Alliance, please visit their website at www.ndlivestock.org. The website includes a virtual tour of a new North Dakota pig finishing barn, a virtual trade show of NDLA’s most recent event and much more. To join NDLA’s event mailing list, send them an e-mail via the ‘Contact Us’ tab.