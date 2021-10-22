New facilities offer growth potential for state’s livestock industry

For those involved in animal agriculture, each year brings forth its own unique set of challenges, and despite the adversity of 2021, North Dakota producers continue to show their resiliency.

“There’s definitely been tremendous stress this year on anyone whose ration is forage-reliant,” said Amber Boeshans, executive director for the North Dakota Livestock Alliance (NDLA). “The strength of the animal ag producers in this state is really mind-boggling.”

Boeshans says that resiliency was on full display during the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association Convention and Trade Show in late September, an event in which NDLA took part as an exhibitor.

“There were smiles everywhere and it was great to see everybody together,” she said. “I’m just endlessly impressed with the ability of producers to improvise. Yes, there are herd downsizings across the state. With most species, we’re seeing people have to let animals go, but there’s tremendous hope that they’ll be able to add those animals back when Mother Nature allows.”

While the weather hasn’t decided to cooperate this year, Boeshans does see growth potential opportunities for the state’s livestock industry, especially with more soybean crush facilities being built in North Dakota.

“We’re absolutely pumped about that,” she said. “(The new facilities) will be a big help, especially for the swine, poultry and dairy industries. To be able to have access to a ready supply of high quality feed like soybean meal is a big deal.”