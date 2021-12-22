Now is the time to start developing a grazing plan for 2022

The summer of 2021 proved to be one for the history books. Record-setting heat early on in the growing season turned into an unseasonably hot and dry July, August, and September. The heat and lack of moisture led to water supply and grazing shortages. With the majority of cattle now pulled from range and receiving supplemental feed, Dr. Jeff Mosley, Rangeland Ecology and Management Professor at Montana State University, says now is the time to start thinking up grazing strategies for next summer.

“Now is the time to be thinking about what you might be able to do and what it would take to do it,” Mosely stated.

While the summer of 2021 was certainly hot and stressful on the range, local rangelands are incredibly strong and resilient, so therefore it is relatively safe to say no long-term damage has been done. However, the issue cannot be compounded by poor grazing decisions for the upcoming year. Mosely articulates that if the 2022 grazing season is not approached with some finesse, it could be possible to inflict long-term damage on the range.

With that being said, Mosely is really encouraging producers to focus in on their late spring/early summer pastures. May and June are the months when plants are the most fragile and therefore overgrazing can cause the most harm. It is a safe bet there will be very little, if any, carryover feed, so Mosely cautions producers to not turnout ahead of their grass. Be prepared for the very real possibility of a later turnout time in 2022.