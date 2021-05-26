Reproductive momentum can help producers gain time

On April 29, as a part of Montana State University’s Beef Extension Spring Series, Dr. Casey Solomon, DVM of Milk River Genetics, discussed the importance of reproductive momentum in a cattle herd. During her talk, Solomon looked at some things producers can do to gain and/or maintain reproductive momentum. As both a veterinarian and producer herself, Solomon has a great appreciation for reproductive momentum and how it directly relates to time.

“I think I am preaching to the choir here when I say our greatest asset, all of us, is time. And we don’t ever have enough of it. I wanted to talk about reproductive momentum because I feel that is one of the biggest drivers to success on an operation and also one of the biggest ways to save time throughout the year,” she said to open her presentation.

Maximizing reproductive efficiency on an operation can directly equate to a producer having more time, and nothing eats up a rancher’s spring schedule like late-calvers. As the biggest killers to reproductive momentum, Solomon says identifying and managing late-calving cows is crucial to getting a herd’s reproductive efficiency back on track.

She recommends identifying late-bred cows as early as possible through an ultrasound either later in the summer or early in the fall. If a producer chooses to expel late-bred cows from their herd, Solomon suggests looking for ways to add value to them. She also challenges producers to weigh the timing of pregnancy diagnose with the current value of the market.

“If you feel you are going to sell your late cows, you may want to look at doing your pregnancy exams earlier in the fall because those cows will hold a lot more value in the market,” she added.