Ressler Land & Cattle builds quality herd from strong Red Angus foundation

COOPERSTOWN, N.D. – Ressler Land & Cattle (RLC) is a multidimensional family operation focused on providing top quality herd genetics to the commercial cattle producer.

Brothers Bryan and Mark Ressler are the fourth generation in their family to farm and ranch in east central North Dakota. Purchasing a herd of Registered Red Angus 1A cows in 2016, the Ressler brothers held their first bull sale in 2017 and have progressed ever since.

Both Bryan and Mark liked this set of cattle for their foundational traits including docility, easy calving, good udders and feet.

“These cattle calve on grass and have proven to be good mothers, birthing aggressive calves that hit the ground running,” Bryan stated.

As previous commercial cattle producers, they know the importance of good calving ease, strong calf vigor, and a good nursing udder.

“A live calf, born unassisted that can get up and suck is what we like to see,” Mark added.

Another priority at RLC is the proven ability to gain weight by weaning time. They strive to produce cattle that gain weight easily, have a large ribeye, and grade well on the grid to maximize profit for their customers.

“We have high expectations out of our cattle and cull hard to ensure sound, productive and profitable animals,” Mark said.

Bryan, 35, and Mark, 31, both attended North Dakota State University and attained Animal Science degrees. While at NDSU, Bryan competed on the livestock judging team, served as president of the Saddle and Sirloin Club, and worked in the NDSU Beef Unit. After graduating, he worked as an agronomist in the Devils Lake region before returning to the family farm in 2013.