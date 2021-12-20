Springer Simmental is built on strong work foundation

When Jeff and Lynda Springer started in the cattle business in 1979, loan interest rates were commonly 17 percent or higher.

The nation was going through a time of inflation, and farmers were sometimes told to “buy today, because it will be worth more tomorrow.” Land prices went through the roof, followed by a severe crash. Soon, banks were foreclosing and forcing many farmers to file for bankruptcy.

Thrust into that environment as young adults, the Springers knew they were going to have to work hard and make good decisions if they wanted to be successful farmers and ranchers.

They established that “hard work” mentality for most every aspect of their life – including their cattle enterprise.

They also learned the value of maintaining a positive attitude and seeing the good in every situation.

Lessons learned – going through that difficult recession as new Iowa State University (ISU) graduates – were woven into their lives to build a strong work foundation.

Forty-three years later, Springer Simmental uses their belief system, knowledge base, and foundation seedstock operation to offer high quality cattle to their customers.

Their mission statement is “Value-Based Genetics.”

“Every single thing we do, from making sure a calf nurses in time, to making sure their udders are perfect, to culling cows that don’t breed back on time – every single thing we do has a value,” Jeff said. “Every single part of the animal plays a role in value-based production.