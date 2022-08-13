USDA grants NDSA request to revise calf indemnity rate in disaster program

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) welcomed news on July 20 that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) has revised the payment rate for young calves through its Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP).

Following two record-setting, border-to-border, spring storms in April that claimed thousands of cattle in the state, NDSA made the request to the federal agency in early May after gaps in LIP became apparent.

“We started out with the first blizzard, Haley, and it just never broke,” said NDSA president Jeff Schafer. “We had the subsequent storms and then a rain event at the end. The wind never quit.”

At the time of the storms, many North Dakota cattle producers were in the heart of their calving season, and newborn calves were amongst the most vulnerable group.

“Most of us got through the blizzards okay, but the wind and that final rainstorm, when those calves were stressed already, that’s when we lost a lot of calves. It was a terrible month.”

LIP payment rates are to be based on 75 percent of the average fair market value for specific livestock categories, but until the revision on July 20, the value assigned to young beef calves was only $175 per head.

“We knew LIP was there, but we didn’t know the values,” Schafer said. “We looked into it after the first storm and realized, ‘Wow, that value is way less than what one would think.’ So the question became: what is the true value of that newborn calf?”

The NDSA conducted research on the actual value of young calves and documented that the LIP payment rate was a mere fraction of the actual value.

“We talked with sale barns and did research on social media to try and find calves people were selling so we could establish a value,” Schafer said.

NDSA, which has more than 3,100 members, shared this data with state FSA officials and the state congressional delegation, which used it to help make the case that the program rate was not reflective of actual values and, therefore, did not match the program’s stated objective.

“They used that data to help come up with better numbers. We were very grateful for that,” he said.

The revised LIP values for beef cattle are as follows:

• Adult bull: $1,077.94

• Adult cow: $829.18

• Non-adult cattle less than 250 pounds to 399 pounds: $474.38

• Non-adult cattle (400-799 pounds): $661.32

• Non-adult cattle (800 pounds or more): $1,102.20

Schafer wanted to give a big shout out in thanks to Marcy Svenningsen and Zach Ducheneaux, who used the NDSA’s data in the state office’s pitch to the federal office, as well as Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, who amplified the concerns of producers to USDA in congressional hearings and correspondence.

“While the disaster program doesn’t bring back the animals nor the generations of hard work, selection, and breeding that were lost, it will help producers recover after these catastrophic storms, which came on the heels of record-setting drought. The revised value is much more accurate and reflective of real-life pricing.”

For more information about LIP, contact your county FSA office or visit the FSA website at https://www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/disaster-assistance-program/livestock-indemnity/index.