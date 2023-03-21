SaleASKOV, Minn. – Folks who bought bulls and heifers at the Becker’s Angus production sale know they are getting durable cattle.

They know they are durable because more than a foot of snow fell at Becker’s Angus during production sale weekend, and it didn’t faze the calm cattle.

For the Becker family, their sales team, and their customers – it was a difficult storm, but they got through it. The folks who live and work with cattle are also strong, resilient, and have common sense.

The Minnesota DNR Climatology office explained what they called a “Super-Duper Clipper” like this: “Most communities in southern and central Minnesota saw 3-6 hours of accumulating snow, but as the snow band rotated into northern Minnesota, it stalled and was joined by other bands of snow advancing eastward from North Dakota. The result was a much longer exposure to accumulating snow in these areas. In parts of northeastern Minnesota, the snow continued through the daylight hours on Sunday, March 12.”

There was a foot of new snow at Becker’s Angus on March 12, and it continued to snow and was windy all day during the sale. Almost all events were cancelled, but they’d already hauled bulls and heifers to the sale site and prepared the food.

As planned, on Sunday, March 12, the sale was held.

“The turnout was less people because of the weather,” David said. “I was second-guessing myself – should I call it? What do you do if you call it? Then you must reorganize all the bulls and heifers. You must pay the people who are already in motel rooms that are nearby that came from Missouri.”

Col. Jerry Lehmann, auctioneer, was among those who had driven up for the sale. A sales representative from LiveAuctions.tv had also driven to the sale. Tom Burke of American Angus Hall of Fame flew to Minnesota and then drove to Askov from Minneapolis for the sale.

It would have taken more than a snowstorm to cancel the sale. After the sale, David decided he’d made the right decision to hold the sale.

“I am happy with the outcome – the average was higher than last year ($400 per bull higher than a year ago),” David said.

Fifteen people were bidding online with LiveAuctions.tv. All the online bidders were from Minnesota, and David knew of at least one successful bidder who hadn’t bid online before.

Three bulls were purchased by a customer with operations in Montana and near the Twin Cities. Another bull and a couple of heifers were purchased by a rancher near the Minnesota and South Dakota border. A man from Wisconsin purchased a bull.

Most of the livestock were purchased within a 100-mile radius of Becker’s Angus.

“There were a lot of positive comments throughout the day,” David said. “There were a few people who bid online that would have been here otherwise.”

He appreciated his experienced sales team as they understood that internet connections can be slow and recognized the quality of cattle at Becker’s Angus.

At various times throughout the sale, Lehmann would slow down his pace and explain he needed to wait for the internet responses.

Now, David has an enjoyable time ahead – meeting with all the buyers. He learns a lot through visiting them and seeing their operations and practices.

As he was giving his Producer Report, David noticed a pickup driver with stock trailer pull up in the yard. It was time to get to work.

Congratulations to Becker’s Angus on your successful Second Annual Production Sale!