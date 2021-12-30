Browns clip, photo bulls, females for February sale

CENTER, N.D. – While the Brown family stays busy preparing for its registered Angus bull and female sale, as well as beginning of calving season, the unusual weather with variable temperatures has been challenging.

Colder weather and several inches of snow with temperatures dropping into the single-digits at night moved into the region earlier in December. However, that weather varied with warmer temperatures that climbed above freezing on Dec. 13-15, which caused the new snow to start melting.

“It has been a challenge keeping the bulls clean with the up and down temperatures,” said Justin Brown, who works with his dad, Paul, and brother, Kelan, at the ranch located west of Center.

The Browns have been laying down bedding straw almost every day to not only keep the bulls warm in the cold temperatures, but also to keep the bulls dry from the melting snow on warm days.

Justin would prefer the weather stayed cool, 20-25 degrees, instead of the “up and down” temperatures, because the cattle keep eating well when it is cool.

“Yesterday (Dec. 19), it was 41 degrees and windy. These temperatures have been up and down, and this weather isn’t the best for cattle. It stresses them, and we have to bed them on warm days, too, because they lay down and get wet,” he said. “It is key to keep the bulls dry. When they get wet and it is 40 degrees out, they are actually colder than when it is 20 below and they are dry.”