Busy days, busy nights for D & J Livestock and family

HANCOCK, Minn. – Two parents, five kids, and one dog living on a farm equals lots of activity for the Boon family.

How do they keep their kids busy? One way is basketball. John and Jen Boon commissioned Don Boon, the standby handyman, to put up an old basketball hoop on the outside of their shop’s sliding door this past summer. The kids had a great time learning to shoot baskets. This winter, the kids have practiced dribbling around the big furnace in the middle of their open basement.

So, with COVID numbers going down and school activities resuming once again, Abigail and Shae joined the elementary girls basketball team.

They were having a lot of fun.

“It gives them a chance to get out and do something with their friends,” Jen said. “At this point in the season, they wish they could have been playing for a while with tournaments already set up. Their season is slowly coming together.”

John serves on the school board for Hancock Public Schools. He was happy to see the second half of February was filled with basketball practices and games, FFA events, book fairs, and more.

Out in the feedlot, John and Don stayed busy feeding the finishing cattle.

The Boon’s 540-14 HD Roto-Mix staggered-rotor feed mixer kept running without a hiccup during the cold days below 0 degrees in mid-February.

Each separate commodity used in the cattle total mixed ration has its own storage area near the monoslope feedlot. Cornstalk bales are used to form important windbreaks around the feedlot, while strawbales and haybales are stored under roof whenever possible.