Calving, delivering bulls keeps Brown’s Angus Ranch busy

CENTER, N.D. – Calving season got off to a cold start for Brown’s Angus Ranch, as a week of frigid wind chills set in during the second week of March.

“We had one night where it was 20 below with the wind chill. But without the wind chill, it has been in the zero- to two-degree range,” Justin said.

While snow has been minimal, Justin said they woke up the morning of March 14 to a couple inches of the white stuff.

“It was great to see the snow. We need the moisture, that is for sure,” he said. “It warmed up this afternoon to 48 degrees, and it is supposed to stay warm for a while, so that will be good for calving outdoors.”

Justin and Kelan work full-time off the ranch at different jobs. That means that during the day, Kayla watches the cows that are calving and makes sure they make it into the barn when it’s cold outside.

“Kayla really works hard calving during the day. I don’t think she gets enough credit for all she does,” Justin said.

Calving has been steady at the ranch, with lots of new calves on the ground.

“We had 12 calves one day, but most of the time we’ve been getting 3-4 a day,” he said.

When a calf is born during the cold, the Browns put duct tape around its hocks and quickly get it inside the barn.

“If it is cold outside, we don’t tag, but we try to get ’em in the barn. We put duct tape around the hocks of their legs and write the tag number on the tape,” Justin said.