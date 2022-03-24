Calving, delivering bulls keeps Brown’s Angus Ranch busy

CENTER, N.D. – Calving season got off to a cold start for Brown’s Angus Ranch, as a week of frigid wind chills set in during the second week of March.
“We had one night where it was 20 below with the wind chill. But without the wind chill, it has been in the zero- to two-degree range,” Justin said.
While snow has been minimal, Justin said they woke up the morning of March 14 to a couple inches of the white stuff.
“It was great to see the snow. We need the moisture, that is for sure,” he said. “It warmed up this afternoon to 48 degrees, and it is supposed to stay warm for a while, so that will be good for calving outdoors.”
Justin and Kelan work full-time off the ranch at different jobs. That means that during the day, Kayla watches the cows that are calving and makes sure they make it into the barn when it’s cold outside.
“Kayla really works hard calving during the day. I don’t think she gets enough credit for all she does,” Justin said.
Calving has been steady at the ranch, with lots of new calves on the ground.
“We had 12 calves one day, but most of the time we’ve been getting 3-4 a day,” he said.
When a calf is born during the cold, the Browns put duct tape around its hocks and quickly get it inside the barn.
“If it is cold outside, we don’t tag, but we try to get ’em in the barn. We put duct tape around the hocks of their legs and write the tag number on the tape,” Justin said.
When it gets warm out, they can take the time to tag the calf, give it its first intranasal vaccine to prevent respiratory disease, and give it a shot to prevent overeating.
“We learned when calves are in a barn, in a confined indoor area, they can get respiratory disease, so we take the time to give them the intranasal shot to prevent it,” he said.
The Browns are nearly finished calving the current group of AI and embryo cows and heifers.
“We have a few AI and embryo cows and heifers to calve and then we are moving into the bull-bred replacement heifers and bull-bred cows,” he said.
Justin bought a bull, a Crackerjack son, last year from Musgrave Angus in Pike County, Ill.
“I just got my first calves out of him, and they look exciting. We cleaned up the AI’s with him,” Justin said.
Justin is also getting his new cow from Montana, Coleman Donna, ready for spring breeding.
“I am going to put a Cider in her this week, and then flush her one more time,” he said. Justin wants to get her on the spring calving cycle with the herd. When he bought her, she was a fall-calver.
Justin is optimistic about spring moisture. Even though there has not been a lot of snow this winter, he thinks the rain will arrive in time for spring pasture green-up.
“I think we are going to get moisture, enough to fill up our pond,” he said.
Justin said he remembers the winter of 1996-97, when they received a lot of snow – so the dugouts and ponds were completely full that year.
“We had an unbelievable amount of snow, and snow drifts that were like 30 feet high. I remember going to Center and a guy had a snow drift so tall that you could walk on top the roof of his garage from a snowbank,” Justin said. “That’s what it took to get some moisture back in the ponds.”
At the ranch, Justin is planning to semen test the bulls in the next two weeks before taking them to their new homes.
“As soon as we semen test them, we are going to get on the road and deliver them,” he said.
Justin doesn’t charge for fuel for bull delivery anywhere in North Dakota.
“I don’t charge for fuel inside North Dakota, but I am not so optimistic about the price of fuel this year,” he said. “Fuel keeps going up and that is going to be costly. It will affect farmers when they fuel their planters this spring.”
For more on Brown’s Angus Ranch, see their website at https://brownsangusranch.com or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BrownsAngusRanch.