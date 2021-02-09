D & J Livestock focuses on high quality beef production

HANCOCK, Minn. – Minnesotans are proud of the state’s registered feedlots that produce high quality meat and byproducts for local, state, national and international markets.

Representative of that high quality is D & J Livestock, LLC, where cattle were in their final weeks of finishing in early February. Don and John Boon have followed Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) measures since bringing in the cattle almost a year ago.

John completes the BQA training and certification for D & J every three years. He mentioned that University of Minnesota Extension along with the Minnesota Beef Council is hosting online Beef Quality Assurance and Secure Beef supply training sessions in February and early March. Visit extension.umn.edu/event/beef-quality-assurance-certification for details.

Beef producers follow good recordkeeping and cattle health throughout the year, not just before market time, he said.

“It takes a whole year of being attentive to the cattle to produce a great product (beef) that consumers can be confident in buying,” John said. “The BQA has great guidelines how to produce that product.”

At the D & J feedlot, the Boons have the heaviest ones – above 1,350 pounds – ear tag notched, so they can sort them first to go the day the truck comes to bring them to the packing plant.

The Boons have spoken for a group of 450-500 pound Holsteins to come in at the end of April and the first part of May to fill the empty pens. Ahead of those dates, they will continue to feed and shelter the finished cattle, removing the bed packs as they are sold.