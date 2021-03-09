D & J Livestock routine work resumes after cold spell breaks

HANCOCK, Minn. – Durable equipment, shelter and utilities kept D & J Livestock, LLC, functioning adequately through multiple days of below zero temperatures.
From Feb. 5-19, nighttime temperatures plunged down with a low of -26 degrees on the night of Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. The cold crept into the northwest corners of sheds, barns and houses, froze waterers, and was hard on equipment.
At D & J Livestock, the cattle continued to eat but used any spare calories to maintain their body conditioning.
“You do the best you can for them,” John Boon said. “We kept them bedded, kept the waterers working properly, and kept quality feed in front of them. Basically, they just put all their energy into staying warm.”
With their long history of feeding cattle, the Boons time their cattle rotation so their cattle under the monoslope roof are heavier to handle the cold of winter, and lighter cattle in the summer to handle the heat stress.
Staying warm in the shop was Ginger, the Boon’s dog. She has a cozy spot in the loft below a radiant tube heater.
“Besides a few minutes of play time with the kids, no amount of coaxing encouraged her to go outside,” Jen Boon said.
The feed wagon and Mustang loader stayed in the heated shop. The tractor hooked up to the bale shredder was kept plugged-in but needed a Knipco heater to warm up the oil before it would move.
“We were bedding all the time during that two-week sub-zero spell,” John said. “And as expected, we weren’t able to scrape pens during that time so manure accumulated in the pens until it warmed up; at which point, we did a lot of scraping and hauling manure.”
They also kept their most dependable tractor plugged-in just in case they needed to run a generator during a power outage. Thankfully, the cold temperatures passed after two weeks and returned to the comfortable 20s and 30s.
Out in the feedlot, the Boons shipped one load of beef heifers that averaged 1,340 pounds when they left the farm. One load of Holstein steers were also shipped, averaging 1,490 pounds. The cattle usually lose 2-3 percent of their weight during transport to the packing plant.
The rest of the cattle are scheduled for March-April shipment.
“As soon as you take the top end out of each pen, it helps the rest of the cattle fill out well,” John said.
The monoslope feedlot will be filled with feeder cattle again in the first part of May, bringing extra work during corn planting. The Boons are set with a tractor and heavy-duty tow rope to pull semis out as needed.
Late February was tax time. Carol Boon taught Jen some of the bookkeeping and paperwork that goes along with running the farm.
“There’s a lot more time and energy that goes into it than one would think, and Dad and I are just fine doing the outside work,” John said.
Like everyone else, the Boons are looking forward to the 2021 growing season.
They plan on raising 220 acres of corn, 40 acres of soybeans, and 40 acres of alfalfa. Most years, equipment preparation waits until the weather is warm. Then John and Don can work on the equipment outside.
For the Boons, farming intertwines itself in all parts of their lives.
“We realize it’s by God’s grace that we can work as a family on the farm, and we want to pass down these values to our kids, along with serving others in their community,” John said. “Enjoying raising cattle and the feed for them is a gift that we’re grateful we’ve been entrusted with.”