D & J Livestock routine work resumes after cold spell breaks

HANCOCK, Minn. – Durable equipment, shelter and utilities kept D & J Livestock, LLC, functioning adequately through multiple days of below zero temperatures.

From Feb. 5-19, nighttime temperatures plunged down with a low of -26 degrees on the night of Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. The cold crept into the northwest corners of sheds, barns and houses, froze waterers, and was hard on equipment.

At D & J Livestock, the cattle continued to eat but used any spare calories to maintain their body conditioning.

“You do the best you can for them,” John Boon said. “We kept them bedded, kept the waterers working properly, and kept quality feed in front of them. Basically, they just put all their energy into staying warm.”

With their long history of feeding cattle, the Boons time their cattle rotation so their cattle under the monoslope roof are heavier to handle the cold of winter, and lighter cattle in the summer to handle the heat stress.

Staying warm in the shop was Ginger, the Boon’s dog. She has a cozy spot in the loft below a radiant tube heater.

“Besides a few minutes of play time with the kids, no amount of coaxing encouraged her to go outside,” Jen Boon said.

The feed wagon and Mustang loader stayed in the heated shop. The tractor hooked up to the bale shredder was kept plugged-in but needed a Knipco heater to warm up the oil before it would move.

“We were bedding all the time during that two-week sub-zero spell,” John said. “And as expected, we weren’t able to scrape pens during that time so manure accumulated in the pens until it warmed up; at which point, we did a lot of scraping and hauling manure.”