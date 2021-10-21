Davidson tries to dry down flowers; reflects back on his early farming years

TIOGA, N.D. – Ryan Davidson, who farms with his wife, Jenice, and kids, Gavin and Gracelyn, had hoped sunflower harvest could be finished by the end of October.

They dessicated the flowers for the first time ever, trying to get them to dry down for harvest. However, some stalks are still green and the heads aren’t quite ready.

“The heads are pretty sappy yet, but the seeds are dry. Some of the stalksare green, as well,” Ryan said. He was able to cut some 350 acres before they ran into the problem. “If it would freeze, it would finish drying out the flowers.”

While it was “sprinkling” with some rain falling on Oct. 9 when Ryan gave his report, the weather had actually been “pretty hot,” for fall. Less than a quarter-inch of rain had fallen that day.

“We have had temperatures in the 90s in the afternoons over the last two weeks,” he said. “I have never cut sunflowers in 90-degree temperatures.”

At night, the temperatures have been in the high 30s-40s, not low enough for a hard freeze.

“We did get down in the low 30s one night, but for the most part, it has been in the upper 40s,” he said.

Some producers tend to be concerned about harvesting sunflowers when there is low humidity due to the possibility of combine fires.

“That has not been a concern this year. With the stalks green, we have not had a lot of dust,” he said. “The biggest problem is when dust gets in the exhaust manifold or the turbo in the motor, and then it will start smoldering and (dust) blows everywhere.”