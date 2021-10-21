Davidson tries to dry down flowers; reflects back on his early farming years

TIOGA, N.D. – Ryan Davidson, who farms with his wife, Jenice, and kids, Gavin and Gracelyn, had hoped sunflower harvest could be finished by the end of October.
They dessicated the flowers for the first time ever, trying to get them to dry down for harvest. However, some stalks are still green and the heads aren’t quite ready.
“The heads are pretty sappy yet, but the seeds are dry. Some of the stalksare green, as well,” Ryan said. He was able to cut some 350 acres before they ran into the problem. “If it would freeze, it would finish drying out the flowers.”
While it was “sprinkling” with some rain falling on Oct. 9 when Ryan gave his report, the weather had actually been “pretty hot,” for fall. Less than a quarter-inch of rain had fallen that day.
“We have had temperatures in the 90s in the afternoons over the last two weeks,” he said. “I have never cut sunflowers in 90-degree temperatures.”
At night, the temperatures have been in the high 30s-40s, not low enough for a hard freeze.
“We did get down in the low 30s one night, but for the most part, it has been in the upper 40s,” he said.
Some producers tend to be concerned about harvesting sunflowers when there is low humidity due to the possibility of combine fires.
“That has not been a concern this year. With the stalks green, we have not had a lot of dust,” he said. “The biggest problem is when dust gets in the exhaust manifold or the turbo in the motor, and then it will start smoldering and (dust) blows everywhere.”
Fortunately, the conditions have not been ideal for fires.
Ryan finished cutting flax by the end of September.
“We seeded late and when it was flowering, it was flowering in the intense heat, so it didn’t produce much for seed,” Ryan said. “The yields were low – in the single digits.”
But the flowers have been producing well – the crop benefitted from the bright sunshine and heat of the summer.
As this is Ryan’s last report, he talked about farming after his father passed away from an accident when he was only 20 years old.
His parents, Mike and Holly, were the fourth generations on the farm and Ryan and his two siblings, Heather and Jody, were the fifth generations.
After Mike passed away, Holly continued to do the books for the farm and Ryan began farming with Heather.
“I graduated that spring with two years of college in Williston in farm and ranch management, so I had planned to be working full-time at the farm,” Ryan said, adding he had had an excellent ag teacher at Williston State College. “But I had kicked around the idea of going back (for a four-year degree) in Fargo.”
If that had worked out, Ryan planned to take a semester off and finish his degree. After his father’s accident, however, everything changed – Ryan suddenly had to make farm decisions and take risks.
“I knew the farm pretty well. I had been out helping on the farm since I was knee-high to a grasshopper,” he said. “If I wasn’t with Dad, I was with Grandpa (Raymond Davidson), and I learned a lot from both of them.”
Either Mike or Raymond took Ryan nearly everywhere they went on the farm – in the tractor or combine or to the farm supply stores to get tools or supplies.
Ryan was even taken out of grade school to come and help pick rocks in the farm fields.
Ryan’s grandfather died in the fall of 2002 and his Dad died in 2004. Within two years, Ryan’s best mentors were gone.
“I really don’t think I would have been able to make it on the farm if I had not been as active as I was on the farm as a youth,” he said.
For Ryan, the biggest challenge at the time was the managing the finances of the operation.
“By the time Dad had passed, I had been involved in every aspect of the farm, except for the finances. Dad and Mom took care of the financial part of the farm,” he said. “Finances were the biggest learning curve for me.”
Farming with his sister did not work out well, and after three years, Ryan eventually took over the farm. His mom continued to do the books.
“I was young and arrogant, and I was on a bit of a power trip. Heather decided to move on, but we’ve made our peace about it since,” Ryan said.
Ryan didn’t feel he was the nicest boss to work for when he was young, either. But he didn’t learn about being a boss when he was growing up.
The Davidsons were 100 percent a family operation and with both his Grandpa and Dad always around, they had enough labor and didn’t need to hire help.
“After they passed, there wasn’t enough help around and we had to hire help, but I didn’t know how to be a boss. I had the mindset of, ‘the heck with it – I’ll just do it myself,” he said. “I was more bossy than a boss. It is different now, of course.”
Ryan tries to advise other young farmers starting out to be careful about thinking and acting as if “you know more than you do.”
He doesn’t want them to make the same mistakes he did, so he is quick to advise them on the right way to act.
“I tell some of these young farmers that are out there now starting to farm to put your arrogance to the side and open your ears and shut your mouth. You’ll learn a lot because you don’t know as much as you think you do,” he said.
Because Ryan started running the farm in his 20s, he began talking with a lot of older farmers around the area at the time in order to learn more about farming.
“I built some good relationships with guys around the area. I get along with a lot of farmers. We are not a competitive group up here around Tioga. Sure, we’ll give each other grief, but we’ll give each other advice, as well,” he said.
Ryan knew many of the older-aged farmers better than the farmers his own age, who may not have started farming until later.
“I took the farm very seriously and the farm was first. I had a lot of pride in the farm and was very motivated to do well on the farm,” he said. “Of course, I made mistakes along the way.”
In his last year in college, Ryan had met Jenice and they began dating the following spring after his father died, in 2005. They were married the following year in 2006.
While farm finances were a challenge to learn, Jenice was a lot like his mother when it came to finances.
“Her grandpa had an oilfield construction company and she did the books for them,” Ryan said. “So Jenice was good with bookkeeping and took that over.”
Ryan was glad she did, and glad she still does the bookkeeping for the farm, because he doesn’t care for budgets all that much.
“Everybody talks budgets, and yes, I will do my budget for the bank and my balance sheet for the year, but the financial part of it is still tough,” he said.
At the beginning, Ryan was focused on just trying to keep the farm running day-to-day.
In 2009, he and Jenice made their first large decision. They decided to buy a three-quarter section of land.
“That was big for us – we didn’t have much then and we weren’t sure how we would make payments, but we bought it,” he said.
Fast forward 5-6 years and the Davidsons realized it had been a good first move for them.
“When the oilfield starting taking off, that land was in an area where the main transition pipeline was coming through and we sold some of it for oilfield tank batteries,” Ryan said. “It was a huge risk at the time, but it has ended up paying dividends over and over again.”
While oil companies were already in the region, Ryan had no idea the Bakken and companies associated with it would build as much infrastructure as they have ended up building.
“If you have the opportunity to buy land, buy land,” he said. “That has kind of been my philosophy. Land changes hands about every 2-3 lifetimes – you don’t get the opportunity very often.”
In 2011, Ryan and Jenice decided to build the shop. They had a smaller shop in the yard, but nothing like what they ended up building.
“It has been a great addition to the farm, for sure. We had a small shop in the yard before. It had a gravel floor and we did keep it heated,” he said. “Maybe we could put a few trucks and tractors in there, but it wasn’t large enough to work on a combine, by any means.”
The smaller shop did not hold all the machines the shop does today.
But to this day, the Davidson farm has not changed significantly in what it tries to produce, Ryan points out.
“In the beginning, we didn’t raise flax or sunflowers like we do now. We were still wheat, durum, and barley,” he said. “We had some acres of peas and canola and mustard. I don’t raise canola or mustard anymore and peas are a larger acreage on our farm now.”
Ryan said it is very difficult to farm these days, especially if there is no generational farm to take over.
While there are younger guys that want to farm, they may not have the means to succeed.
“It is hard to keep a farm going. It mainly takes generational wealth and a grandparent or parent that can work with you in the transfer of property. It is a capital-intensive and labor-intensive industry,” he said.
Ryan points out that costs were so much less when he started out 20 years ago.
“Everything is so costly nowadays. I don’t think my Grandpa could wrap his mind around what it costs to put in a crop now. It is mind-blowing,” he said.
In the end, Ryan wishes more people understood that farmers are trying hard to feed the world.
“We do what we do to feed the world and I wish more understood what it actually costs us to farm,” he said.
For the future, Ryan wants to go to complete variable rate fertilizer.
“Fertilizer costs are through the roof, and our whole farm is going to be variable rate fertility. We are moving toward it,” he said.
As this is the Davidson’s last report, Farm & Ranch Guide would sincerely like to thank them for all their efforts in taking the time to provide reports during a very busy and unusual growing season. We wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors!