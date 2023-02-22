HAZELTON, N.D. – With the long and bitter cold winter of 2022-23 giving way to slightly warmer temperatures in February, producers are feeling optimistic about spring and hoping the snow will continue to melt.

“Things are looking better with warmer weather upon us, and it even hit 40 degrees the other day. We can now see some hilltops and brown grass peeking through,” said Jayce Doan in mid-February, who ranches with his wife, Kassy, at Black Leg Ranch. “We are staying optimistic with above average temperatures coming in the next few days.”

Even with milder weather, there is still a lot of snow hanging around the ranch, which is causing hay supplies to dwindle with the need for supplementation. However, the cows are still out on the cover crops, which helps.

“We’ve still got the cows out on cover crops and are supplementing them accordingly,” Jayce said. “Our hay pile is shrinking more and more every day, and we’ve still got the heifers and less-conditioned cows on higher quality feed and probably will for a while longer yet.”

Their payloader for feeding cattle had been waiting to be repaired at the implement dealer in town, and Jayce was finally able to pick it up. He was glad to have it back and working.

“We finally got our payloader back and things worked well for a day, but then our feed wagon at our feed yard broke a gearbox. I had it full and had to pitch out 12,000 pounds,” he said.

In the next couple of weeks, the Doans plan to preg-check their heifers and cows. They won’t start calving until April.

“We haven’t PG’d yet, but we aren’t expecting our first Angus calves until April. I’d like to get that done within a week or two, if we can,” Jayce said. “With the warmer weather, the buffalo cows could calve even earlier than that, but usually they will calve between April and June, as well. “

The weaned buffalo calves are doing well, and the buffalo cows are still in a penned-in area, which is where they will remain until the snow finally melts. That could take some time.

“I haven’t turned the cows back out yet as my snowdrifts are still quite high, and I’m fearful they will end up walking over the fences,” he said.

Jayce said their new intern, Emmett, has been transitioning to the ranch well and has been a huge asset.

They sent a semi-load of buffalo to a finishing lot about 40 miles away. With the hay supplies going down and future snowstorms an unknown, they are continuing to send animals to market where possible. No one has forgotten last year’s spring blizzards and the need to continue supplementation.

“These animals won’t be going into our grass-fed and grass-finished meat program, so I sent them to a lot to get a hot ration and hopefully they’ll be finished for slaughter in the next 6-9 months,” he said. “I’m burning through my feed very quickly, so the departure of those animals was fine by me. Once I’m able to get some more sorted, I’m thinking I’m going to send another semi-load away, as well.”

Spring planting is still a ways off, but the Doans are thinking about planting cover crops for grazing and other forages.

“We haven’t thought of spring planting yet, but that’s something we need to get figured out. We will plant full-season cover crops and some forage oat/barley/pea mix,” Jayce said. “Our cover crops will be somewhere around 25 different species for the mix, but that can be variable depending on what seeds are priced at this year. We can substitute for cheaper-priced plants if certain ones are more expensive this year.”

Jayce’s dad, Jerry, who is still very active on the ranch, was notified that he will be inducted into the North Dakota Agriculture Hall of Fame at the North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City, N.D., in March.

“Dad was very humbled by the news and said it was quite unexpected. But all of us are super honored and happy for him. He has made a great impact on agriculture in the state of North Dakota,” he said.

On the home front, Jayce said Kassy, who is 32 weeks pregnant, is “getting more and more miserable with the progression of pregnancy.”

“We are hoping to make it to 37 weeks before delivery, and we’re praying the twins turn in the right direction (for birth). We are prepared for anything, however. But it’s all in God’s hands,” Jayce said.

Jayce has entered a few rodeos and said, “Some are as far away as Grand Island, Neb., so I’m really hoping the twins don’t plan their arrival while I’m on the road.”