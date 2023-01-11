Doans manage herds through storms with lots of hay bales

HAZELTON, N.D. – After a rough December, which challenged producers with significant snowfall, strong winds, and below-zero temperatures, the last week of the year and the start of 2023 offered a bit of a reprieve with milder conditions.

At Black Leg Ranch, Jayce and Kassy Doan are glad to see the temperatures climbing to 15-20 degrees, with some afternoon sunshine and a break from the bitter cold weather.

“The next 10 days are supposed to be in the 20s, so hopefully that stays true,” Jayce said.

While the temperatures have been milder, they haven’t been warm enough yet to melt the more than 2-3 feet of snow on the ranch.

“The snow is still blowing around, but it’s not so bitter cold,” he said.

Jayce was reporting on their operation while driving back from spending Christmas with Kassy’s family at her family’s ranch in Havre, Mont. After spending Christmas there, Jayce, Kassy, and their son drove west to Helena, Mont., for a friend’s wedding on New Year’s Eve. They were headed back to Black Leg Ranch on New Year’s Day.

“There was no snow in Helena in the valleys, and it was nearly 50 degrees,” he said. But Jayce was thinking about his dad, Jerry, back at the ranch feeding most of the animals. One of his brothers helped feed the buffalo cows, but Jerry was doing the rest of it.

“I’m anxious to get back and take over the feeding. It has been a lot for Dad,” he said.

Jayce explained that they had the animals in a few different places while the storm raged on. They wanted the cattle to be behind windbreaks or structures during the storm for their protection, and to be close to make it easier to feed them.

“We are probably going through 40 bales of grass hay and alfalfa hay a day. It is a lot,” he said. The hay has been in the yard, near where most of the cattle are located.

Last year’s calves are in with the yearling cattle, and then there is a pen with the beef cows and a separate area for first-calf heifers. The buffalo cows are in another pen and the market beef cattle are in a grass pasture.

“We sorted all of our heifers off and have them on some supplemental feed as they are going into their first calving season. We are feeding them a little better groceries,” he said.

Normally, all the yearlings, cows, and buffalo are out in fields and winter pastures where they graze all winter long. That is what will happen as soon as Jayce gets back.

“First, we are going to get the manure out of the yard and spread it over the fields,” he said.

The cows will be able to go back to grazing, and there are still cover crop fields and other fields that haven’t been grazed yet.

“Obviously, there's a lot of snow, but they’ll be back to some of those areas,” Jayce said. “We will still have to feed some hay, but at least we will be feeding out on the fields. That will be good for the soil, as well.”

Jayce also plans to wean the buffalo calves soon. They had planned to do it when the storm hit, but it wasn’t possible as it was so cold.

He explained that buffalo cows aren’t any more difficult to raise than beef cows. However, while the beef cows are rather “docile,” the buffalo cows are naturally more athletic. They need to have a stronger fence because buffalo can easily take advantage of a “snag in the wire,” while beef cows are fine with a “marginal fence.”

“Buffalo cows can jump crazy-high just from standing still and run super-fast, and it’s all about how you manage them. They just have a mind of their own. When they want to get out, they are going to get out,” he said.

Weaning, spreading manure, and continual feeding are projects for the rest of January for the Doans, and they continue to market and ship weekly throughout the year. There has been good demand for the locally-raised buffalo and beef meats at Black Leg Ranch Meats.

“Kassy still packs and ship orders every Monday,” he concluded.