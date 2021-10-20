Equipment breakdowns, heavy rains delay harvest for Burchills

PAGE, N.D. – Warm weather in late September had Preston Burchill looking forward to an uninterrupted harvest season this year. But per usual with farming, things don’t always go exactly as expected.

“We’ve had some breakdowns and we got 4.9 inches of rain on Saturday (Oct. 9),” Preston said. “So we’ve still got a little bit to go on the soybeans. We’re about two-thirds of the way done, with about 1,500 acres left to go.”

While combining one of his fields on Tuesday, Oct. 5, Preston was just about to wrap up when it suddenly felt like his combine had fell into a hole.

“I snapped the back axle on our old combine,” he said. “So we’ve had that and then some minor stuff go wrong on the other combine. We’ve probably only had a couple days over the last 10 where both of the combines were running together.”

While Preston has been able to fix a lot of things himself, he says sometimes it makes more sense to call up and get someone to come by and fix the machines.

“Most of the time, by the time you get someone out here to fix it, it’s probably cheaper than me messing around and wasting a day or two when it takes them like six hours,” Preston said.

With current supply chain issues, Preston says they’ve been lucky in terms of getting the replacement parts they’ve needed in a timely fashion.

“Most of the stuff we’ve broken or needed, if they haven’t had the part on hand, it’s only taken a day or two to get it here,” he explained.

With the amount of moisture they received on Oct. 9, Preston said they may end up getting started with corn harvest prior to finishing up their beans, but that would be dependent on if they received any more rain in the following days.