Equipment breakdowns, heavy rains delay harvest for Burchills

PAGE, N.D. – Warm weather in late September had Preston Burchill looking forward to an uninterrupted harvest season this year. But per usual with farming, things don’t always go exactly as expected.
“We’ve had some breakdowns and we got 4.9 inches of rain on Saturday (Oct. 9),” Preston said. “So we’ve still got a little bit to go on the soybeans. We’re about two-thirds of the way done, with about 1,500 acres left to go.”
While combining one of his fields on Tuesday, Oct. 5, Preston was just about to wrap up when it suddenly felt like his combine had fell into a hole.
“I snapped the back axle on our old combine,” he said. “So we’ve had that and then some minor stuff go wrong on the other combine. We’ve probably only had a couple days over the last 10 where both of the combines were running together.”
While Preston has been able to fix a lot of things himself, he says sometimes it makes more sense to call up and get someone to come by and fix the machines.
“Most of the time, by the time you get someone out here to fix it, it’s probably cheaper than me messing around and wasting a day or two when it takes them like six hours,” Preston said.
With current supply chain issues, Preston says they’ve been lucky in terms of getting the replacement parts they’ve needed in a timely fashion.
“Most of the stuff we’ve broken or needed, if they haven’t had the part on hand, it’s only taken a day or two to get it here,” he explained.
With the amount of moisture they received on Oct. 9, Preston said they may end up getting started with corn harvest prior to finishing up their beans, but that would be dependent on if they received any more rain in the following days.
Temperatures were dropping the second week of October, and Preston said he wouldn’t object too much to an overnight freeze because of how much moisture they’ve received.
“It would sure be easier to combine the soybeans if they were frozen,” he said. “With a 55-degree high for the next 10 days, that doesn’t dry out bean ground very quickly.”
2021 has been a rollercoaster for farmers, but that can be said for a lot of years.
“You just have to try and stay positive,” Preston said. “It’s not like I can control the weather or anything. I’m usually the eternal optimist.”
As for next season, Preston says they’re going to look at what the markets are doing before making any planting decisions next spring. They also need to see what their break-evens are with input prices going up.
“I assume we’ll have the same corn/bean split that we normally do, but maybe we’ll put in some small grains if it’s profitable,” he said. “We haven’t done small grains for 15 years. We got out of it because with wheat it seems like the elevator comes up with a new discount every year, so you could have a really good contract, but by the time you get in there and get all your discounts, a $7 contract could end up being a $4 one.
“But we’ve got a good amount of sour ground we farm, so I’m leaning towards trying to convince Dad to put some barley on it to try and soak up some of those salty, sour spots,” Preston concluded.
With this being his final report, Farm & Ranch Guide would like to thank Preston and the entire Burchill family for sharing their story with us this growing season. We wish them nothing but the best in the future!