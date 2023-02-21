ASKOV, Minn. – When David Becker gave his Feb. 13 report, there were two cows that were AI’d left to come in. The first herd sire calf arrived on Feb. 12, with many more to come.

Along with calving, everyone at Beckers Angus was busy preparing for the Annual Bull and Female Production Sale at the ranch on March 12.

It was unusually warm for Feb. 6-13, with daytime temperatures reading in the high 30s and low 40s. Nights were 0-20 degrees. Feed lots and roads turned soft as the snow melted during the day and then refroze each night. Township road grader operators were scraping roads, and David was doing the same things with his skid loader.

“The driveway, the part we have been plowing, is all mush,” David said. He was trying to scrape some of the ice off whenever and wherever possible.

There is also a 60- by 100-foot area that must be cleared down to the ground ahead of the sale.

“Last year, I took my backhoe and clawed it. I got most of it,” he said. “I zig-zagged and got some traction. It is a tough thing with the melting and freezing.”

The pens required a lot of bedding, too, which could well be the story of this winter.

Beckers Angus is one of only about 17 registered Angus producers in Minnesota that have their sales catalog printed in conjunction with the American Angus Association. David also hired Tom Burke of the American Angus Hall of Fame (Kurt Schaff, Alex Popplewell) as sales manager.

Even though David is in his 60s and has sold private treaty for decades, the 2023 sale is only his second. That puts him in the interesting position of having a great 100-plus head herd and plenty of knowledge, but there are still things to learn.

By working with the sales manager, the Beckers are making decisions they wouldn’t have thought about on their own.

For instance, setting the in-floor heating to 60 degrees might be a little too cold for some families. David will turn up the heat a little at the suggestion of the sales manager.

They also redid all their bull videos at the suggestion of their manager. Trimming, videos, and pictures were all completed in January. With the sale in March and the bulls gaining about 3 pounds per day, new videos were needed to show their growth. The Beckers learned that videos need to be retaken no sooner than a month before the sale.

Sales catalogs are often printed no later than a month ahead of the sale, so the Beckers are learning the timing is tricky.

“I looked at the videos we did five weeks ago, and I looked at the new ones that we just did,” he said. “I’m still in the process of going through all of that, but there is a difference. It makes a difference because their frame is a certain size, their structure grows, and they fill out, they grow, and then they fill out again.”

The target weight for the bulls is a 1,300-pound average ADD (on sale day).

As an avid cattleman, David spends a lot of time looking at videos online. It’s a great way for a cattle producer in east central Minnesota to learn more about breed conformation and trends.

He likes bringing high quality Beckers Angus genetics to the commercial and seedstock producers, too.

For those who are interested, the Beckers Angus catalog is available at beckersangus.com.