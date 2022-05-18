Millers pleased to receive moisture despite blizzards

WILLISTON, N.D. – While northwestern North Dakota was in extreme drought a month ago, three blizzard/rain events this spring filled dugouts and creeks around the region, relieving stress for farmers worried about seeding into dry soil and bringing much-needed moisture to the area.

“The moisture was a blessing because the ground was so dry and it wasn’t frozen, so the moisture sunk right down into the soil,” said Floyd Miller, who farms with his brother, Rodney, and son, Casey. “The creek finally started running, but that is mostly from the snow in the tree rows melting into the creek. We had high snowdrifts during the blizzard.”

Most of the area was without power for a few days during the blizzard, but some areas still do not have power weeks later. Floyd had generators running during the outage.

“Not everyone in Divide County has power yet, and some of my neighbors don’t have power. The wind was so strong, and the snow was so wet, that in any of the highline running east and west, once the wind started whipping, it snapped the utility poles right off like toothpicks,” Floyd said on May 6.

In fact, the electric co-ops in the northwest have been out working overtime putting up poles. There were miles of poles down, and extra crews have come to help from all around the state.

“We got 17 inches of snow here at the farm, with the first blizzard bringing 10-12 inches of precipitation to the area, and the second bringing 10-12 inches,” he said.

Since that time, the weather has warmed, with temps in the high 60s the second week of May. The soil has also began drying out in some of the fields on the Miller farm.

“The south fields are dry, but the north area fields still have some wet spots in them,” Floyd said.

The Millers have started planting in some of the dry fields to the south.

“Yesterday (May 5) we found a dry field and we started seeding durum. I’m going to start on my canola today or tomorrow,” Floyd said.

With three tractors and drills, he plans to keep two planting systems seeding durum and one seeding canola.

Rodney started out planting durum with the John Deere 8960 pulling the JD disc no-till drill, while Floyd used his 4010 Concord drill with the shovel on it for weeds. They started planting the canola with the JD 9630 with the JD no-till disc drill.

“We had a flat tire on one of the drills today, so we just traded it out for another tractor and drill and started seeding with another one,” he said.

Rodney and Floyd need to start planting without Casey because parts of the north oilfield still have not had power restored, and Casey needed to work an extra day there.

“But Casey will start vacation next week so he can see his son, C.J., graduate from the (NDSCS) John Deere Tech program in Wahpeton,” Floyd said. “Then he will be able to start helping seed.”

Floyd doesn’t like to seed too early because he wants to wait for the weeds to be big enough to kill.

“We have until June 5 to seed. I have seeded later before and still had a good crop,” he said.

Sometimes Floyd and Rodney will seed in separate fields, while at other times, especially in certain fields, they will seed in the same field.

The forecast is calling for warm weather and more rain, so Floyd will be watching the skies.

On Saturday, May 7, Floyd participated in Band Day in Williston, a tradition for 96 years, as a member of the Williston Cowboy Drum and Bugle Corps. Bands from all over the state marched down the streets in the city parade, along with many floats. Calvin played snare drums.

“I have been a member of the Williston Cowboy Drum and Bugle Corps since 1974. I used to play bugles, but now I play cymbals,” Floyd said. “A lot of schools came to Band Day, and the kids practiced and they just loved it. We have had bands come from as far away as Billings.”

After the parade, bands were invited to play in the park, and the Bugle Corps played. There were food vendors and fun all afternoon for families.

Floyd remembers when Calvin was young and in school and asked him what instrument he could learn to play.

Since Floyd wanted him to be in the Bugle Corps in the future, he told him, “You can play the bugle or drums.” Calvin learned to play snare drums.

Floyd has attended national American Legion conventions to play in the Bugle Corps in Hawaii, Salt Lake City, and Louisville, Ken.

Farm & Ranch Guide Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from Farm & Ranch Guide. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.