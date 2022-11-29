Retirement allows Beckers Angus to hold annual production sale

ASKOV, Minn. – David Becker put in a lot of hours on the road. As a longtime MnDOT chief road inspector, he had time to think about his registered Angus herd back home.

“I always wanted to have a sale, but you have to calve at least 100 cows before you can sustain an annual sale,” he said. “I didn’t have that many because I was working long hours.”

Retiring almost four years ago, David held his first annual production sale in 2022. His second annual production sale is Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the farm.

He and his wife, Rosemarie, and their family have cordially agreed to bring readers along on their journey to the sale.

Located about 69 miles south of Duluth, Minn., Askov is located on the edge of Minnesota’s forested region. Traditionally, rutabagas were raised there.

“We are on the very edge of where you can sometimes grow corn for grain, but we’re not going to get the bushels of corn they can get even 30 miles south,” he said.

Farm fields vary from 7-50 acres. There is about 6 inches of sandy loam topsoil.

Not so good for crop production, the region is excellent for cattle production.

The Beckers rotationally graze their cattle in 3-10-acre parcels. They also raise corn silage, cover crops, sorghum sudangrass, millet and oats to feed the cattle. They feed the herd with 240 owned acres, and another 240 rented acres of hay, pasture, and cropland.

On the better pastures, they can pasture one cow/calf pair on 1.1 acres throughout the growing season. But it must rain, and the last two summers have been dry.

“I’ve been feeding hay on and off throughout the growing season to different groups,” he said. “It has just been so dry.”

David has long appreciated the easy calving and vigor of newborn Angus calves. He maintained 30-40 cows for many years, but ahead of his retirement, he kept females to build the registered herd up.

His family, including Rose, who works off the farm, plus their three adult children, Brian, Tanya, and Joanna, and their spouses and families, all showed support for the first production sale.

Brian and his wife, Rebecca, are part-owners of the operation.

Not knowing quite what to expect but fulfilling David’s lifelong dream, the Beckers Angus team trimmed cattle, took photos, and made videos.

When the sale day arrived, David was happily surprised to see who arrived to purchase bulls and females.

Four bulls were sold to Wisconsin, and the rest were sold to Minnesota cattle producers. Three seedstock producers that sell bulls purchased bulls at the sale. The prices, he said, were acceptable for a first-year production sale.

“I got a lot of compliments from people about the sale,” he said. “I couldn’t believe the number of people that came driving up our driveway to look at those cattle.”

David really enjoyed delivering the purchased animals to each customer’s farm. Some people brought their trailers and took their cattle home on sale day. For those who didn’t, he was happy to see their farming operations, their setups, and their cattle.

An observer by nature, David obsesses over registered Angus cattle and catalogues. He greatly favors seeing the cattle in real life when he can.

“I like to go to sales and look at sons and daughters out of different sire groups,” he said. “There are so many things you can pick up by looking at their progeny.”

With field farm work done for the moment, David ordered up a load of cornstalk bales. There were waterers to check when temperatures moved down into the tens and teens.

Daily winter cattle chore rituals started on Nov. 1.

In his next report, we’ll learn more about how the Beckers care for the cows in Minnesota’s winter wonderland. The bulls will be run through the chute, and more information will be available for the upcoming sale.

Thank you, Beckers Angus, for allowing us to follow you this winter. We wish you good success with your second annual production sale on March 13, 2023!