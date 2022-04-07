Two steps ahead philosophy serves Rachel Gray well

BLACKDUCK, Minn. – Late fall was a stressful time for Rachel Gray and everyone at Little Timber Farms. A D-4 (exceptional classification) drought resulted in crop and pasture losses.
She and her dad, Murl Nord, had limited options for continuing the fourth year of their heifer development operation.
It looked as though Little Timber Farms would have very few cattle at the farm through the winter months.
Then, Rachel found PJ Boyum Farms of Chatfield, Minn., and worked out an agreement for her cattle to be trucked there for feeding and development.
The relationship has worked well and has given Rachel confidence to continue to work in a progressive manner.
“That is the key,” she said. “Being progressive – whether it’s being willing to try something new, being willing to go the extra step for your customer, or just thinking outside the box, and saying, ‘How can we do this differently?’ That’s what we are doing here at Little Timber Farms.”
Several years back, Rachel and her husband, Al Gray, purchased the business from Murl, and Rachel’s mom, Sue Nord. The Grays then changed the farm from a cow/calf operation to a heifer development operation.
Rachel’s business model focuses on purchasing very high-end replacement quality F1 black baldy heifers. The heifers have Topp Hereford and Ellingson Angus genetics.
After successfully developing a relationship with the Chatfield farm, Rachel had several hundred F1 black baldy heifers trucked to Boyum Custom Feeding. Over the winter, she’s driven several times (700-800 miles round trip) from Blackduck to Chatfield and back to Blackduck in a day. She’s given bang’s vaccinations and observed the heifers as they run through the chute.
She’s very happy with the way the heifers have developed there.
This winter, she purchased three Ellingson bulls and a Ressler bull to use on the heifers when they return to Little Timber Farms in April. Some of the heifers will be AI bred.
Rachel and her dad purchased three fancy registered heifers at the Ressler sale.
“We will have an offering of registered heifers for the first time,” Rachel said. “We are very excited about those.”
Another interesting program this winter was caring for and calving out Zehnder-Waage Partnership heifers. The calving went spectacularly, in part because the Little Timber Farms crew could spend time with the heifers.
With most of the cattle at the feedlot in southern Minnesota, Rachel and her son, Nick, who works at the farm full-time, went through the dairy barn in early winter. They figured out a plan to build an observation/vet room in the barn.
Using mostly materials available around the farm, the crew built a heated room with an observation window where Rachel could sleep at night. Someone stayed in the observation room during the entire time the Zehnder-Waage Partnership cows were calving in the barn.
The effort was well worth it, as a beautiful set of half Charolais, quarter Angus, and quarter Hereford calves were born starting on Feb. 14.
The cows and calves were sold at the Zehnder-Waage Partnership sale on March 26 for $2,500 a pair. Buyers purchased the calves in groups of five.
Both developing heifers and calving out the Charolais/cross heifers were successful ventures this year, she said. In addition, the freezer beef program provides high quality beef for local families and individuals. Several small loads of finished cattle were brought to the local locker plant for slaughter and processing.
Rachel took some time to think about the winter of 2021-22. She was extremely grateful that the 2021 drought had eased in her region. Fall rains had been good, and many inches of snow had fallen this winter. As of March 24, the farm still had a snow depth of at least 2 inches.
It was great news considering how dry it was in 2021 – when she was able to drag her riding arena in March – a harbinger of the drought that followed throughout the 2021 growing season.
“We definitely have mud,” she said. “I am happy that it is not as dry as it was last year. It is cooler. When we really need those timely rains is between May 15 and June 20.”
She and Murl talked about the heifers returning to Blackduck from Chatfield, and they realized the cattle would likely churn up some soil and grass.
As the daughter and father talked, they came up with a plan to raise more cattle feed. They decided to ask the local co-op if they could buy any seed that came from a broken bag, or half a bag, or had other issues. The co-op set aside a tote, and they are dumping the seed into it. The seed will be mixed, and when the time comes to seed, Rachel and Murl will lightly disk and drag the pasture. Then, they’ll use a spreader to broadcast the seed and pack it with a packer.
“Whatever grows, grows,” she said. “That’s what we’ll come back and graze. Plus, we know we have a good seedbank already in this pasture. We won’t know until mid-June if this plan is going to work, but I think it will.”
The heifer development program has so many benefits. High-quality heifers are developed for cattle production. The success of the program has also allowed Rachel to develop her role as a leader in the Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association, Minnesota Farm Bureau, and Common Ground.
She also can spend time with her entire family, and ride horse. With spring coming on, she tries to ride twice a week. Rachel also loves to barrel race and is a member of Wojo’s Rodeo Circuit.
“It’s just small little Minnesota rodeos, but it’s a lot of fun,” she said. “Hopefully you win some money, but it’s not a job.”
She purchased her horse a little over a year ago.
“He and I are still working some kinks out when it comes to the second barrel,” she said, with a smile in her voice. “His foot placement and my leg placement are somewhat of an issue.”
Rachel has worked on the farm and with her parents her entire life, but she also was a schoolteacher for 14 years. Clear communication, always looking ahead, and attention to detail are some of the things she constantly uses at the farm.
“I’m always looking ahead and thinking about, ‘How can I do this better?’ or ‘What can we improve on?’ That’s what sets you apart from everyone else,” she said.
Although our time with Rachel and Little Timber Farms has come to an end, watch for her comments in other farm publications and major newspapers/media outlets.
“We’re not done growing. We’re not where we want to be,” she said. “I am constantly looking forward and saying, ‘What is our next move, our next adventure?’”
Minnesota Farm Guide wishes to thank Rachel Gray for sharing her story with us during the winter of 2021-22. We hope that your life is always filled with twists and turns that keep it interesting.