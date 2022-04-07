Two steps ahead philosophy serves Rachel Gray well

BLACKDUCK, Minn. – Late fall was a stressful time for Rachel Gray and everyone at Little Timber Farms. A D-4 (exceptional classification) drought resulted in crop and pasture losses.

She and her dad, Murl Nord, had limited options for continuing the fourth year of their heifer development operation.

It looked as though Little Timber Farms would have very few cattle at the farm through the winter months.

Then, Rachel found PJ Boyum Farms of Chatfield, Minn., and worked out an agreement for her cattle to be trucked there for feeding and development.

The relationship has worked well and has given Rachel confidence to continue to work in a progressive manner.

“That is the key,” she said. “Being progressive – whether it’s being willing to try something new, being willing to go the extra step for your customer, or just thinking outside the box, and saying, ‘How can we do this differently?’ That’s what we are doing here at Little Timber Farms.”

Several years back, Rachel and her husband, Al Gray, purchased the business from Murl, and Rachel’s mom, Sue Nord. The Grays then changed the farm from a cow/calf operation to a heifer development operation.

Rachel’s business model focuses on purchasing very high-end replacement quality F1 black baldy heifers. The heifers have Topp Hereford and Ellingson Angus genetics.

After successfully developing a relationship with the Chatfield farm, Rachel had several hundred F1 black baldy heifers trucked to Boyum Custom Feeding. Over the winter, she’s driven several times (700-800 miles round trip) from Blackduck to Chatfield and back to Blackduck in a day. She’s given bang’s vaccinations and observed the heifers as they run through the chute.