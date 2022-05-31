Variety is the spice of life at Trinity Creek Ranch

RED LAKE FALLS, Minn. – The team at Trinity Creek Ranch is ready for a nice warmup.

Temperatures were slowly moving into the 60s in late May. Cloudy conditions slowly gave way to more sunshine and blue skies.

Mikayla Tabert measured about 8 inches of rain in April, and another 5 inches for the first three weeks of May in Red Lake County.

Because of the wet conditions, there wasn’t much fieldwork completed as of May 23 when Mikayla gave her report. She farms with her husband, Benjamin, and her parents, David and Peggy Miller.

In her early May report, she talked about moving about 100 close-to-birthing cows to grazing fields. The cows were first moved to 50 acres of winter rye, which had been seeded into chemically-terminated fescue sod the previous fall.

At the center of Trinity Creek Ranch’s grazing plan is the idea of “adaptive grazing.”

“Our goals change as the year progresses and based on the weather,” Mikayla said. “We’re watching the land/forage and adjusting to that.”

Throughout May, the cows are penned into a field to graze using temporary electrified poly wire. The cows are moved daily to a new portion of a field to graze.

With wet field conditions, the cows left tracks in the winter rye where they were first moved, but the closing wheels on the air seeder were able to close most of the tracks.

Just two weeks after the field was grazed, the family selected the field to plant “peola,” which is a field pea and canola intercrop. Using the air seeder, Benjamin got about a third of the field planted in mid-May. Then, a surprise hail and rainstorm popped up and ended planting until the next day. As of May 23, the peas and canola were germinating. David planned to spray the field with glyphosate and Aim herbicide before the peas and canola emerged.

After the cows grazed through the winter rye, they were moved to a field of fescue. They grazed quickly through the field one time, and this field of fescue will be harvested for turfgrass seed later this growing season. It is the third year of seed harvest on the fescue field.

After the fescue, the cows were moved to another field of fall-planted winter rye. The rye was about 8 inches tall and has the potential to grow much taller. The Millers/Taberts want to keep the rye short for good palatability and nutritional value.

About half of the cows had calved from May 10-23, Mikayla said. With sunshine and light breezes, the cow/calf pairs were having an easier time getting started than a couple weeks earlier.

Through the first three weeks of May, the cow/calf pairs needed very little hay, so the grazing was considered successful. The calves remained healthy and vigorous, while Mikayla categorized the cows as in a slightly lower body condition score after the difficult drought and cold/snowy winter. The crew intended to put more weight on the cows as they grazed on high quality grass and cover crops. They were happy they didn’t have to start a tractor or buy feed while still successfully feeding their herd to calve and gain weight.

Trinity Creek Ranch is in the fourth year of a five-year cover-crop study funded initially by the Soil Health Partnership, and then by the Minnesota Corn Growers Association. The national study measures the effect of cover crops on soil health, and Trinity Creek Ranch supplied 24 acres for the trial.

Staff from the Minnesota Wheat Growers helped Mikayla and Benjamin take soil samples at the 0-2-inch level, and 2-6-inch level using a grid broken down into 1-acre segments. The process of soil sampling took four people more than three hours to complete. It was interesting to Mikayla. She noted that the soil with cover crops was drier and more solid than the treatments with only wheat residue. The cover crops are helpful in a wet year like 2022.

They intend to plant sunflower on that field this year.

The crew hoped things would dry out enough to plant some corn. They were aware that May 25 was the cut-off date for full crop insurance coverage. With high corn prices, it made sense to seed corn after the cut-off date, but no later than May 31 – which was fast approaching.

Field work and planting came down to driving around to find what fields could be seeded or sprayed.

Good news for Trinity Creek Ranch – the perennial pastures were shaping up and soon the cows would go there. While it could be tempting to let the cows run loose in the pasture, that’s not their style. The Millers/Taberts will continue to rotationally graze portions of the pasture and then allow it to rest and recover prior to subsequent grazing.

Frequent checks on cows that are calving, moving the poly wire, and watching the cows move to their new section of feed is a daily highlight for this team.

“Truthfully, we are doing a fair amount of juggling of what crops go where due to field conditions and the calendar,” Mikayla said. “It’s nice we have so many crops that we can play around a little bit with that, and still keep a fairly diverse crop rotation.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.