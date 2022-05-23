Be aware while flying drones this time of year

With the weather warming up across the region, production agriculture is in full swing. Seeds are going in the ground, winter crops are breaking dormancy, and the landscape is greening up again. With the cycle of farming ramping up, aerial applicators will soon be called into action again to help with crop protection.

Aerial applicators are vital to cropland, and to that note, the National Agriculture Aviation Association (NAAA) would like to remind everyone that drones, technically referred to as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), fly in the same airspace as aerial applicators.

“Drones are becoming more prevalent, especially in agriculture,” pointed out Darrin Pluhar, owner of Plu’s Flying Service in Ekalaka, Mont., and former president of the NAAA.

Visibility is the biggest concern surrounding drones and aerial applicators. In 2015, a study was done in Colorado involving four fixed-wing aircrafts and a helicopter. The manned aircrafts were sent to various locations and were told a drone would be present. The challenge was to see if the aircrafts could detect the drone and maintain contact. Interestingly enough, the four fixed-wing aircrafts where never able to detect the drone. The helicopter could pick it up occasionally, but was unable to maintain contact.

“The bottom line is that visibility is a huge issue. We can’t avoid what we can’t see,” Pluhar stated.

Aerial applicators fly at a relatively high rate of speed and they usually operate below 400 feet in altitude. Pluhar was quick to note though, it isn’t just aerial applicators that fly that low. Low-flying manned aircrafts are also used for things like predator control, medical evacuation, fire suppression, border patrol and game counts – just to name a few.

By law, drones are required to yield to manned aircrafts, but inexperienced drone operators may not be aware of all the regulations. For that reason, the NAAA implores drone operators to be cognizant of the potential safety risks they could impose while operating.

With drones becoming more and more popular, there are some suggestions being made to ensure safety for both the drone operator and the manned aircrafts. New technologies are becoming available that will allow drones to be notified if they are flying too close to a manned aircraft. If that is the case, the technology would shut the drone down immediately and land it.

Other simple safety implementations include putting anti-collision lights on drones that are highly visible and painting drones in bright, contrasting colors.

“People running UAVs need to be aware of these things because once you lift off and get in the airspace, you are in a whole different world and there are some extra responsibilities that come with that,” Pluhar said.

There are also some general recommendations that drone operators can adhere to in order to ensure safety while in the air. Don’t fly a drone at night and do not operate it out of a moving vehicle or aircraft. Also, never operate a drone in areas controlled by air traffic control without previous authorization and never interfere with any type of airport operations.

It is highly encouraged that drone operators register their drones and pursue getting the proper FAA certification to operate a small unmanned aircraft system. The certification process allows for further education which will improve safety and awareness.

Pluhar concluded by reminding people there is actually more to flying a drone than one might think. Whether operating one for recreational purposes or for professional purposes, it is important to safely share the airspace.

For more information about UAV and aerial aviation safety, please visit www.agaviation.org/uavsafetycampaign.

