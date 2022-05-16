Busch Light, John Deere team up to help Farm Rescue

In support of Farm Rescue, Busch Light and John Deere are partnering to serve up “For the Farmers” beer cans across the country. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit organization.

The limited-edition cans will be available May 16 through July 3 and consumers can purchase 24- or 30-pack cases of 12-ounce Busch Light cans with farming graphics that feature the John Deere logo and equipment.

Anheuser-Busch says up to a maximum of $100,000 will go to Farm Rescue, and John Deere will then match that donation.

“Individually, John Deere and Busch have been incredible supporters of Farm Rescue, so the fact they are now teaming up to further our efforts is truly amazing,” said Dan Erdmann, program manager at Farm Rescue. “We are honored, humbled, and excited by this opportunity to extend a helping hand to many more farm families in crisis.”

Erdmann explained that 2022 is actually the third year in a row that Busch Light has featured a “For the Farmers” can promotion, with a portion of each case sold being donated to Farm Rescue.

“The last two summers that promotion featured a ‘Corn Can,’ but this year’s co-sponsored can design with John Deere will take its place. Busch will be donating $1 from every case sold to Farm Rescue and John Deere has graciously offered to match that donation,” Erdmann said.

John Deere has been a vital supporter of Farm Rescue throughout its history, both at the local dealer level and the corporate level.

“They’ve sponsored equipment, parts, and services, as well as promoted our organization among their customer base and followers. John Deere has also provided monetary support through corporate donations and even hosted a virtual benefit concert back in 2020 called ‘The Farm Must Go On,’ which helped raise additional funds and awareness for our assistance operations,” Erdmann said.

Supporting Farm Rescue

John Deere Seeding Group in Valley City, N.D., donated replacement parts to help support Farm Rescue.

Since 2005, Farm Rescue volunteers have utilized John Deere equipment to support its planting assistance efforts. These machines have served the organization well over the years, but with the large number of acres and road miles covered on an annual basis, these machines occasionally need updates and refurbishment.

“In 2018, John Deere Seeding Group sponsored the replacement of all seed discs on Farm Rescue’s 1890 John Deere air seeding units. Several employees also volunteered to perform this extensive service work,” he said.

This year, the company supplied new rock shafts and other state-of-the-art components to overhaul Farm Rescue’s two air seeding units.

“Farm Rescue is very thankful to John Deere and John Deere Seeding Group for their continued generosity and support of our mission,” said Bill Gross, founder and president of Farm Rescue.

Cornfield Cornhole

For the first time ever, Busch Light will hold a “Cornfield Cornhole” event together with John Deere.

“The brands are excited to create a moment to celebrate the communities their work impacts and engage fans in a big way – literally. While the event is fun-spirited and brings a fan-favorite lawn game to a whole new level, Busch Light and John Deere’s ultimate goal is to use this oversized event to raise greater awareness for Farm Rescue and the American farm families they support,” said Kim Kugler, spokesperson for Busch Family Brands at Anheuser-Busch.

On Saturday, May 21, Busch Light and John Deere will host the event – a free, one-day fan experience in Big Bend, Wis., southwest of Milwaukee.

At the event, a John Deere tractor and ground-posted slingshot will catapult hay bales wrapped in “For the Farmers” graphics across the cornfield to reach an oversized cornhole board.

There will be four rounds, with a group of lucky attendees competing in the final game to close out the day.

Busch Light has supported Farm Rescue since 2019 and has delivered more than $750,000 in donations to date.

The work has included redirecting advertising dollars to create barn and shed billboards to support farmers across the country.

Farm Rescue assisted its 800th farmer last fall.

“With the support of donations like these, Farm Rescue can provide hands-on assistance to farm and ranch families that have experienced a major injury, illness, or natural disaster,” Erdmann said.

Applications for assistance are currently being accepted and can be obtained at 701-252-2017 or www.farmrescue.org.

