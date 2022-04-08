Children are helped at Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch

Dennis Aune could have been home on Ash Wednesday, one of the Christian church’s most sacred days. Instead, he drove 140 miles south of his Fargo home to talk to a small church congregation. He talked there about helping children through the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch.

Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch is a residential treatment and educational center for children, ages 10-18, and their families. Ranch campuses are in Fargo, Bismarck, and Minot. It was started by the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, but serves children of any faith from North Dakota and beyond.

Aune raises funds to help provide services for the at-risk children and their families who come to the ranch. He joined the ranch as a development officer in mid-summer 2020. Previously, he spent 36 years developing annual, major, and planned giving, as well as capital campaigns.

“One of the things that impressed me so much when I started my new position was the thousands of friends and donors who support the children served by Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch,” he said. He added that donors – like the children – come from all over the U.S.

Raising funds for the ranch is more than a job for him – he feels called to talk about the ranch.

An educator by training, he says straight out that many of the ranch children experienced physical, sexual, and/or mental/emotional abuse. Many children have been neglected or abandoned.

These children, “through no fault of their own, have experienced trauma and/or suffer from behavioral health issues,” he said. “I look forward to visits with friends of the ranch who understand that, with their help, these young people can find hope and healing at the ranch.”