Children are helped at Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch

Dennis Aune could have been home on Ash Wednesday, one of the Christian church’s most sacred days. Instead, he drove 140 miles south of his Fargo home to talk to a small church congregation. He talked there about helping children through the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch.
Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch is a residential treatment and educational center for children, ages 10-18, and their families. Ranch campuses are in Fargo, Bismarck, and Minot. It was started by the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, but serves children of any faith from North Dakota and beyond.
Aune raises funds to help provide services for the at-risk children and their families who come to the ranch. He joined the ranch as a development officer in mid-summer 2020. Previously, he spent 36 years developing annual, major, and planned giving, as well as capital campaigns.
“One of the things that impressed me so much when I started my new position was the thousands of friends and donors who support the children served by Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch,” he said. He added that donors – like the children – come from all over the U.S.
Raising funds for the ranch is more than a job for him – he feels called to talk about the ranch.
An educator by training, he says straight out that many of the ranch children experienced physical, sexual, and/or mental/emotional abuse. Many children have been neglected or abandoned.
These children, “through no fault of their own, have experienced trauma and/or suffer from behavioral health issues,” he said. “I look forward to visits with friends of the ranch who understand that, with their help, these young people can find hope and healing at the ranch.”
Some history
Dakota Boys Ranch was organized in 1952 as an outreach ministry of the N.D. District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.
Started near Mapleton, just west of Fargo, the ranch moved to a 906-acre working ranch near Tolley (northwest of Minot), in 1954. Eight boys lived and worked at the ranch. Their activities were chores, study, spiritual life, recreation, and public school.
The program proved successful and grew.
Just three years later, in 1957, 15 boys were housed at the ranch with an average stay of 10 months. Dozens of boys were denied care due to a lack of facilities, so a 37-acre-tract located four miles west of Minot was purchased. A new home was built and ready for the boys by March of 1959.
In the 1970s, the ranch purchased another 160 acres at the site. They began offering vocational training and teaching the boys good work habits and pride in personal accomplishments. Social service and special education departments were added. Three group homes were built where more youth could stay to receive treatment.
By the late 1970s, special education, physical therapy, art therapy, psychiatric care, and vocational ag were added to the boys’ treatment plans, which were built around a framework of Christian fellowship.
In 1988, the Fargo Youth Home opened to boys.
Girls were admitted beginning in 1993. Boys and girls have separate sleeping quarter wings at all facilities.
The ranch opened two thrift stores in the 1980s – one in Minot and one in Fargo. Today, there are 10 thrift stores across North Dakota that support programs and services for Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch.
Over the last 30 years, the ranch has continued to change and grow. The Fargo Youth Home is licensed as a Qualified Residential Treatment Program (QRTP) and provides treatment foster care with access to therapy and school. The ranch gained national accreditation for meeting quality care. Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facilities (PRTF) are also available. In addition, the ranch’s on-campus accredited school, Dakota Memorial School, provides best-in-class, trauma-sensitive, and individual education for at-risk youth.
Every child or youth has their unique care plan within this system. Testing and plans help determine what are the best ways to help children recover from trauma and live their best lives.
Surprisingly, before a youth enters a ranch facility, a discharge plan is written up and followed.
“Having a discharge plan is critical to a child’s treatment success,” said Tammy Noteboom, vice president of communications at the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch. “It’s hard for kids to find reasons to participate in treatment if they don’t know where they will be next.”
While living at the ranch, each child has a structured and safe environment with 24-hour access to staff who offer compassion, discipline, direction, and modeling. Trauma-informed care practices are woven into all programs.
Children may also attend Dakota Memorial School and receive services as a day student, as well.
After their time at the ranch, children may return home, they may enter foster care, they may have a home with grandparents, aunts, uncles, siblings, or they may be ready to join the Job Corps or begin the PATH Independent Living Program.
The average ranch stay is 4-6 months.
In addition to its status as a Recognized Service Organization of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, the ranch is an Affiliated Social Ministry of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
Horse program
Ranch horses have always been used to help youth gain confidence and self-assurance.
Equine-assisted psychotherapy involves a licensed therapist using a horse to provide mental health treatment. To succeed with a horse, a child learns patience, understanding, attention to details, forgiveness, and consistency. Walking beside the horse and child, a therapist can often connect with the child and talk about issues they are unable or unwilling to talk about in other settings.
Therapeutic riding can help a child with or without physical disabilities. Those who learn to build a relationship with a horse can often build those relationships with others, too. Riding empowers and emboldens children to confront fears and adjust in situations beyond their control.
A few good therapy horses are currently needed by the ranches, Noteboom said. She asks you to reach out to Amber Marquardt, director of residential services in Minot, if this is something you can help provide.
“While we contract with stables in Bismarck and Fargo, we have our own herd of horses in Minot,” Noteboom explained. “We are in great need of about five good horses who can work with our kids.”
One of the hundreds of youths helped by the ranch horses is Shanaye, who arrived at the ranch when she was 16, Noteboom said.
“With a place to feel safe and secure, family therapy, and a lot of people who cared, Shanaye settled in and learned to love herself, built strong relationships with her brother and mother, and found a reason to live,” wrote Noteboom for “Ranch Voice,” the ranch’s quarterly publication.
Shanaye’s horse at the ranch, Grey, helped calm her anxiety and brought her joy.
When interviewed for “Ranch Voice,” Shanaye said the ranch helped her with her faith and how to practice prayer. She also received help for diabetes management and tools to help her mental health.
“I saw myself as having no future,” she said. “Now I see myself graduating from high school and continuing my education…My life has become brighter and worth living.”
Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch President/CEO Joy Ryan has several requests for those who would like to help.
“The first need we always have is for prayer. We are proudly a Christ-centered organization, and we rely on the prayers of friends to help support our kids, our staff, and our work,” she said.
“Secondly, many of the services we offer are only here because of donor support…the horse program, spiritual life, personalized educational resources, volunteer opportunities like service in long-term-care facilities…all of that happens because of the love and support of our donors,” Ryan added.
Some services are provided through Medicaid and/or private insurance companies; but many other programs are funded by donors. These include the Therapeutic Horse Program, Spiritual Live Services, Wildlife Club, National Youth Project Using Minibikes, and a greenhouse technology program.
A pebble is dropped in a still pond, and its ripples race outward.
Like Aune’s drive to talk at a small church on Ash Wednesday, one can never be sure of all the ways our kind and sacrificial actions may influence or help others.
If you have any questions about the ranch, contact Dennis Aune, or any member of the team, at 1-800-344-0957 or info@ dakotaranch.org. Donations are accepted at www.dakotaranch.org/donate. E-mail info@DakotaRanch.org and ask for Amber Marquardt if you are interested in learning more about the need for therapy horses. Volunteers are always needed at the thrift stores. For more information, please call the store directly. Locations and contact information are listed at https://www.dakotaranch.org/thrift-stores/thrift-stores/.