CLAAS introduces Class 7 Trion combine to US market

German-built CLAAS is offering farmers an ingenuous combine designed for mid-size operations.

Joining the CLAAS LEXION family of combines is the CLAAS TRION 740.

The new Trion 740 combine is priced competitively as an Association of Equipment Manufacturers Class 7 harvest machine.

“The Class 7 combine market segment has long been in need of new innovation,” said Greg Frenzel, CLAAS product manager – combines. “The Trion combine is here, and we couldn’t be happier to unveil this addition to our combine lineup.”

Designed for 1,000-3,000-acre farms, the Trion 740 fits right into the Class 7 market making up over 30 percent of all combines sold in North America.

It features a 402 horsepower Cummins engine that can handle up to 12-row chopping corn heads or up to 40-foot wide draper headers. Individually controlled cylinder threshing and rotor separation are brought together in this combine. The tri-cylinder APS (Accelerated Pre-Separation) threshing unit guides a 56-inch wide crop “mat” across concave grates and into a single rotor.

Its 341-bushel grain tank is paired with a 3.8-bushel-per-second unloading rate for unloading on-the-go or on the end rows.

Traveling at up to 19 miles per hour, the Trion is speedy in getting from one field to the next or back to the farm site. Changing headers is a less than 5-minute procedure, according to Frenzel, and the Trion has over five years of in-field validation.

He suggested that many Class 7 machines still use designs from the late 1970s.

“While time-tested, users have had to settle for average grain quality, high fuel consumption, and minimal adjustability,” he said. “The Trion re-energizes the Class 7 segment today, with an unparalleled crop flow design in an affordable and reliable chassis.”

Machine reliability is a top priority in the Trion, with extended maintenance intervals, and easy access to the engine and threshing systems. About 79 percent of the “wear parts” are common between the Trion 740 and existing Lexion combines. Ninety percent of customers have experienced a 96 percent ordered-parts-fill-rate of 48 hours or less.

Affordability is another priority of the Trion 740, he said.

“When it is all tallied up at the end of the day, Trion operators will have more to show for their work,” he said. “CLAAS Trion 740 operators will benefit from the easily accessible pre-concave grate that can be changed in 15 minutes or less by one person.”

Active slip compensation on the Trion levels grain across an area without any user input when harvesting on hills. This keeps more of the crop retained in the grain tank on significant sloping sites.

The threshing system remains gentle to keep the soybean seed coat intact at typical harvest speeds.

“Very limited grain loss at high throughput levels keeps more grain in the combine,” he said. “Independent threshing and separation systems allow customers to finetune performance for any harvest condition.”

Fuel consumption trials conducted using the Trion 740 last fall averaged 1.15 gallons per acre.

Of course, CLAAS designers put the latest luxuries into the Trion 740 cab. An updated cab features thin A pillars for a complete view of the front attachment. Added leg room and foot pegs keep things comfortable. A 12-inch touch screen monitor displays various camera inputs, operational details, and more.

“The Trion is here to meet the demands of farmers that have been left out by innovations tailored to just the largest operators,” Frenzel said. “This is no small introduction. It fills an important gap on the smaller side of our combine product offering. It fits the needs of many farmers, especially those in the Corn and Soybean Belt.”