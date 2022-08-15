Crary Ag hosting first-ever Full Pod event

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Crary Ag welcomes known agricultural YouTube stars, The Millennial Farmer, Brian of Brian’s Farming Videos, Cole the Cornstar and Larson Farms in a one-night event, live on stage this Dec. 15.
Full Pod, the first-ever event of its kind will be held in West Fargo, N.D., at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds. The evening starts with a live meet-and-greet autograph and photo session for fans to connect directly with their favorite social media stars. A catered meal complete with dessert will be served and is included with your ticket. Plus, everyone in attendance receives the iconic Crary Ag hoodie and goodie bag packed with gifts from event partners. The evening concludes with a live question and answer session panel with all the stars on stage.
The evening will include an exciting array of door prizes and giveaways from official event partners including Grizzly Coolers, Northern Chill, Fargo Brewing Company and more.
The Millennial Farmer
Zach Johnson of west central Minnesota is a fifth-generation century farmer, growing corn and soybeans. Going by the name “Millennial Farmer,” he is known for is informative and fun agriculture-based videos on YouTube. Crary Ag has hosted the Millennial Farmer on multiple live Facebook events that offer fans the chance to ask questions directly to their favorite social media star.
Brian’s Farming Videos
Brian Brown is a fourth-generation farmer from southern Ohio. He partnered with Crary Ag last year and runs a Crary Wind System on his soybean header. He has an extensive knowledge of all things ag and loves to share his experiences with all of his fans and followers since launching his YouTube channel in 2018. He enjoys hunting, hiking and family activities.
Cole the Cornstar
Cole the Cornstar is a fourth-generation family farmer from central Iowa. Cole promotes agriculture by filming his day-to-day adventures with his dad, known as Daddy Cornstar, and brother on the farm. His vision is to teach people what goes on during normal farm operations. He is known for his recognizable sunglasses and easy-to-understand breakdown of farming practices on his YouTube channel.
Larson Farms
Chet and Dougo Larson, along with Erik Weber (known as The Big Swede), are a fifth-generation corn and soybean farmers from west central Minnesota. Recording their life on the farm and instructing their followers on all things related to farming and farm life, the Larson Farms crew is another highlight of the Full Pod panel.
“We’re excited to see people ready to come out in person and meet their favorite stars,” said Nick Chiodo, Crary Ag marketing manager. “Our entire lineup for Full Pod has a great connection to both the ag community and fans that don’t necessarily farm and we’re proud to welcome them to this event.”
Come meet The Millennial Farmer, Brian of Brian’s Farming Videos, Cole the Cornstar, and the entire Larson Farms crew on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Full Pod event. To purchase tickets and learn more, visit www.crary.com/fullpod.
Follow Crary Ag on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@CraryAg) for further information and event updates.