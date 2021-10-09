Dawn Chisholm asks farmers to make plans to stay safe

HAWLEY, Minn. – Take a couple minutes to get to know Dawn (Lambert) Chisholm and it won’t take long to realize how sweet and caring a person she is.

Life can be cruel to even the kindest of hearts, and that became quite apparent when Dawn lost her husband of 17 years in a grain bin accident nearly 20 years ago.

Unable to help her husband, Bill Lambert, Dawn heard a voice tell her the day after the accident to share her story to save others…

Feb. 7, 2002 – “It started like every other winter morning – family routine of getting up and readying for the day,” says Dawn when she speaks to groups about Bill’s accident.

Their children, Sara, 10; Alex William, 8; and Anna, 11 months; all woke up and talked with their daddy before Bill left for his job at a local grain elevator. At 40, he was a strong 6-foot, 2-inch, 240-pound family man who told funny one-liners.

That day, Bill and his supervisor were filling train cars with No. 2 Yellow.

“The corn stopped coming out of the bin,” Dawn said. “After they confirmed that the corn had crusted to the sides, due to wet conditions, Bill decided to enter the bin without a spotter; without a harness and lead; without checking the air quality; and without locking out and/or tagging out the unguarded running auger.”

Bill walked in on the concrete and saw the crusted corn on the side of the bin.

The accident happened in seconds, maybe a split-second.

He jabbed the crusted corn with a shovel, and the corn crashed down. His feet were knocked out from under him, and his foot jammed into the running auger, pulling him down into a seated position. With every breath, the corn filled the void around his chest. He was crushed and suffocated while his foot remained entangled in the running auger before he died.