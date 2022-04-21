Everglades Restoration model could serve as template to help reduce hypoxic zone

Nutrients and pollution that flow down the Mississippi River help create a “dead zone,” an environmental disaster in the Gulf of Mexico where organisms can’t live.

Nutrients from the north enter the Gulf and result in an overgrowth of algae that die and decompose. The resulting low oxygen levels kill organisms that can’t move out of hypoxia zone.

Reducing the size of the Gulf of Mexico hypoxia zone is a goal of many, including the Mississippi River/Gulf of Mexico Hypoxia Task Force, farmers, and the public.

The goal is to limit the hypoxia (low oxygen in tissue) zone to no more than 1,900 square miles per year. That goal has yet to be met.

“Recent results from U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) models show that ag sources together are the largest nutrient sources to the Gulf, and much of that originates in the upper Midwest and areas along the Mississippi River. But in urban areas, human waste treatment, precipitation and atmospheric dust, and natural sources also contribute large amounts,” said Don Cline, associate director for the USGS Water Resources Mission Area, in a June 3, 2021, news release.

Nitrate and phosphorus are considered major contributing factors to the size of the hypoxic zone (sometimes called the “dead zone” because organisms that need oxygen can’t survive), which forms each summer.

We came close to meeting the 1,900 square mile goal in 2020 when the hypoxic zone was limited to 2,116 square miles. Numbers were higher again in 2021 with the dead zone reaching 6,334 square miles.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has stated that river discharge in May and the associated nutrient load to the Gulf of Mexico is shown to be a major contributing factor to the size of the dead zone that forms each summer.

NOAA reported last summer that the average hypoxic zone over the last five years is 5,380 square miles, which is 2.8 times larger than the target set by the task force. Since records began in 1985, the largest hypoxic zone measured was 8,776 square miles in 2017.

Talking about this subject is Cornell University professor Catherine Louse Kling, who serves as the faculty director of the Ivy League college’s David R. Atkinson Center for a Sustainable Future.

In her studies, Kling sees several U.S. policies and/or programs that have reduced pollution. These include the Clean Water Act that regulates point pollution sources.

“We’ve had reductions in our pollution goals; however, the Clean Water Act explicitly exempts ag sources except for large animal feeding operations,” she said. “Instead, our approach federally and by most states is what is referred to as a ‘voluntary approach.’”

During a recent webinar by C-FARE (The Council on Food, Agricultural and Resource Economics), Kling suggests that calling non-point source ag pollution activities “voluntary” is a curious term because “no one is required to do anything, but a great portion of it is paid for by taxpayers.” Kling was one of several academia that discussed agricultural and environmental science-based policy at the C-FARE Brandt Forum in April 2022.

Current ag regulations have brought about some good benefits, she said. These include winter bans on spreading manure and the development of buffers. Despite these efforts, the hypoxia zone in the Gulf of Mexico has not changed in a meaningful way.

“Not only are we not close (to making our 1,900 square mile hypoxia zone), but we are also not making any meaningful progress when you take into account all of the year-to-year variability, which is frankly just weather,” she said. “We’ve made no progress in terms of nitrogen or phosphorus reduction.”

To make significant changes to the hypoxia zone, Kling suggests seriously discussing the successful Everglades Agricultural Area model.

Kling thinks a similar model could be implemented in the Upper Midwest.

In the early 1990s, the state of Florida determined that restoration of the Everglades was very important. Phosphorus pollution was a significant issue.

Development of a regulatory program for land within the Everglades Agricultural Area was required by the Douglas Act and a federal lawsuit settlement. In 1992, 100 percent of landowners submitted applications and received permits for their phosphorus-reduction plans because of the regulation. The permit included a description of the land user’s on-site best management practices (BMP) to limit their phosphorus load.

The BMPs included calibrated soil testing, fertilizer application directly to the crop root zone, longer drainage retention, and sediment control, according the Everglades Restoration Annual Progress Report in 1994.

An overall phosphorus reduction of 25 percent was set, but within three years, phosphorus pollution had decreased much more – by 55 percent, Kling said.

“There was a very clear example of actual implementation of a regulatory program that had teeth, that had monitoring,” she said.

A goal of 40 percent reduction of nitrogen and phosphorus into the Gulf of Mexico would require control of nutrient losses on 90 percent of row crops.

“I would like to see an approach like this one to be seriously discussed along with other approaches…,” she said. “I also think there are other approaches, including a permit system in conjunction with increased public funding of CRP and wetland restoration, that should be lifted up as serious alternatives. There are other options that could be part of the solution, as well (higher taxes on commercial fertilizer, for example).”

Accomplishing these goals will require new BMPs for reducing fertilizer use.

“Unfortunately, the magnitude of the changes needed to achieve a 40 percent reduction is much vaster and requires much more intensive changes in how you do agriculture,” she said.

The model would include reintroducing wetlands on the landscape and planting a great many more perennials into cropping systems.

“We would need to change fundamentally how we manage and control our tile drain systems, which largely and very efficiently pull water from the soil and is great for growing crops and is very beneficial for yields, but unfortunately, it very directly channels those nutrients into our waterways,” she said.

While the Conservation Reserve Program has helped reduce nutrient pollution, it isn’t enough, she said.

This model would incentivize research and development as farmers would work toward cost-effectively controlling minimal nutrients that are applied to the field.

“Perhaps more compelling is we have been working for 25 years to provide taxpayer money to pay for these same (nutrient saving) practices,” Kling said. “If we don’t know that they work, why is it okay to use taxpayer money and pay for them – but it’s not okay to say that polluters need to pay to cover the costs (of polluting)? That makes absolutely no sense to me.”

