Farm Rescue delivering hay to fire, drought-affected ranchers

After a 20,000-acre grass fire swept through some 19 farms and ranches on the southwestern North Dakota/northwestern South Dakota border, Farm Rescue joined the effort to haul hay to some of those ranchers.

“Families that were affected suffered loss of cattle, fencing, and important grazing ground,” said Dan Erdmann of Farm Rescue. “In the weeks that followed, our volunteers delivered much-needed hay and fencing supplies to many of the affected families.”

Farm Rescue is continuing its Operation Hay Lift effort, which started a couple of years ago, to haul hay to ranchers affected by wildfires, as well as drought.

“Dry conditions that helped fuel the Lemmon (S.D.) area fire have worsened in many areas of our service territory. A majority of North Dakota is now in severe or extreme drought zones, as well as portions of eastern Montana and western South Dakota,” Erdmann said.

Because of the dry conditions, Farm Rescue has been staying busy hauling livestock feed to ranchers affected by these natural disasters.

Farm Rescue actually owns several trucks and trailers, so they are utilizing that equipment for the hay hauling.

“The qualifications for submitting an application for hay hauling assistance are that ranchers need to reside in a D2 (severe drought) zone or higher, or have been affected by wildfire,” he said. “Based on the current drought map and recent wildfire activity, we imagine most of our applications will be submitted from eastern Montana or the western Dakotas.”