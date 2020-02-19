“Discover the Triple Bottom Line: Economics, Ecology, and Sociology,” on Feb. 25-26, 2020 at Bismarck State College.
The Area 4 Research Farm, Menoken Farm, Soil Conservation Districts, North Dakota State University (NDSU), Bismarck State College (BSC), and USDA have developed their 5th annual “Farming & Ranching for the Bottom Line” workshop at the BSC National Energy Center in Bismarck, N.D., with no cost to you.
Keynote presentations by Dr. Fred Provenza, professor emeritus of behavioral ecology at Utah State University will be, “Mending Broken Linkages: Soil, Plants, Herbivores, & Humans” and “Let Feed and Food Be Our Medicine.” Also focusing on the theme will be: “Links Between Land Management and Food Quality,” by Dr. Andrea Clemensen, research biologist at the Northern Great Plains Research Laboratory; “USDA Soil Health/Human Health Project,” by Dr. Mike Grusak, director of the Edward T. Schaffer Agricultural Research Center; and “The NDSU Agribiome Initiative,” by Dr. Greg Lardy, NDSU vice president for agriculture and Dr. John McEvoy, NDSU microbiological sciences chair.
“Weather Crystal Ball,” will be presented by Laura Edwards, South Dakota State climatologist, and “Rain, Rust, and Ruts: Is There a Silver Lining to 2019?” will be by Dr. Mark Liebig, Northern Great Plains Research Laboratory research soil scientist.
“Perspectives” will be offered by Greg Busch, Columbus, N.D., ag producer; John Pfaff of the Security First Bank of Mandan; and Tom Rabaey, senior manager of General Mills Agronomy Services Group.
Dr. Jerry Hatfield, director of the National Laboratory for Agriculture and the Environment in Ames, Iowa, will present “Future Directions & Challenges for Agriculture.”
Dr. Abbey Wick, NDSU Extension soil health specialist, will moderate an innovative producer panel on “Building Soil Health Across North Dakota,” and Dr. David Toledo, Northern Great Plains Research Laboratory research rangeland management specialist, will discuss “What Makes People Do What They Do on Their Farms and Ranches.”
Registration begins at 8:00 a.m., CDT, with the program at 9:00 a.m. both days.
The conference is no cost, but please register at https:\\triple-bottom-line.eventbrite.com or 701.250.4518x3 for lunch.
The entire program will be streamed online at www.bismarckstate.edu/livestream if you are unable to attend in person.
For more information, go to www.area4farm.org or www.ag.ndsu.edu/ mortoncountyextension/events/farming-ranching-for-the-bottom-line.